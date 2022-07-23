After leaving Ilha Record, Aline Dahlen reveals that she has a romance with a woman

On Thursday night (7/21), Aline Dahlen left the reality show Ilha Record. Despite the friction with other participants, from the first days of the program, the reason for the ex-BBB’s withdrawal from the program is explained outside the island.

In an exclusive interview with the LeoDias column, Dahlen revealed that the longing for her new love ended up encouraging her to leave the program. What’s more, Aline Dahlen’s new love is a woman named Milena Requião.

“I had no problem with the game. I adapted right away. Reality shows are difficult to face and those who accept the challenge know what to expect. My question was another (…) I left the Island for love. I fell in love and was greatly reciprocated! The term “suffer for love” was crossed out of my dictionary. If you suffer… it’s not love. And who showed me that was a woman. The love that I always looked for in a man, I found in a woman”, revealed the actress.

Aline explained that she was afraid of Milena feeling alone and unloved, because she went to the isolation of reality. In addition, the former participant also tried to talk to two other members of the program and, seeing the disapproving looks, decided to protect herself.

“It was all very recent… and I disappeared, went to the Island. I didn’t want her to think she wasn’t being loved, reciprocated, dear. I couldn’t let my happiness go with her. I thought a lot and with all the courage in the world… I acted with my heart and went after her. I tried to talk it over with two contestants inside. I felt disapproving looks. So I preferred to close myself and keep everything inside my chest. It is still very difficult not to fit the standards,” she detailed.

In addition to the big revelation, Aline Dahlen also revealed her fans to win the program, explained the controversy involving the panties in the box and told a little about her plans for the future.

Read the full interview below

In the justification for leaving the program, you said that you didn’t adapt to the game and that you had issues to solve outside the house. What factors made you not adapt? And what questions are these, can you reveal to us?

“I had no problem with the game. I adapted right away. Reality shows are difficult to face and those who accept the challenge know what to expect. My question was different. I thought a lot before agreeing to talk about it with someone. But I think it’s necessary because there may be more people facing a similar battle. So I’m going to explain it now to you and the audience, Leo.

I left the Island for love. I fell in love and was greatly reciprocated! The term “suffer for love” was crossed out of my dictionary. If you suffer… it’s not love. And who showed me that was a woman. The love I always looked for in a man, I found in a woman.

It was all very recent… and I disappeared, went to the Island. I didn’t want her to think she wasn’t being loved, reciprocated, dear. I couldn’t let my happiness go with her. I thought a lot and with all the courage in the world… I acted with my heart and went after her.

I tried to talk it over with two contestants inside. I felt disapproving looks. So I preferred to close myself and keep everything inside my chest. It is still very difficult not to fit the standards. That’s why I talk to you, Leo. People need to accept themselves and seek happiness. Only those who suffer know the pain they feel. Sin is stealing, killing, harming others. Love is good. Loving is good and makes us happy… and happy people don’t bother anyone!”.

Even with little time on the show, is there anyone you’ve made a bond of friendship with? And as for disagreements, is there anyone you haven’t had a good relationship with?

“A bond of friendship, I think so. I was approaching Solange and Raphael. Two intelligent and true people. Two people I’d like to keep in touch with out here.

I don’t like MTV’s and the like. And it wasn’t because of the panties in the box, no. By the way, it is worth mentioning that the panties were hanging in the place where the shower is turned on… to open it, you would have to put your hand on top. Gee, in a house with 13 people sharing a bathroom? A disgust! Don’t know how to live in society? But I don’t like these guys for several other reasons… full of wrong speeches”.

Who are you rooting for to win the reality show?

“Solange and Raphael. No doubt!”.

What are your plans for the future? Any projects already triggered?

“I would like to return to Brazil with my love and my animals and work on television, on the internet. Educate, teach, entertain, talk. There are a lot of people wanting to live, but trying to shape themselves to fit certain standards. The so-called “ugly girl” who is rejected by the popular school; who suffers at home seeing the fake beauties filtered and refiltered from social networks; who loves their similar, who loves the different, who likes to be very strong or very thin… enough!!! Let’s live, love each other. Someone needs to show that we can and need to accept ourselves the way we are!”.

