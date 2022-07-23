After threat from Renan Calheiros, Tebet says that pro-Lula MDB wing ‘smells like mothballs’

Pre-candidate defined the threat of judicialization of the MDB convention as a “trap”

Simone Tebet was the first woman to be a pre-candidate for the 2022 presidential election



The pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS)said this Friday, the 22nd, that the wing of the party that is pressing to support the former president’s candidacy Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) it is a photo that “smells like mothballs”. “These chiefs are always the same ones they had in the past with Lula. See the photograph. She smells like mothballs,” she commented. The reaction is a response to the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), who threatened to judicialize the MDB convention that must ratify the candidacy. In addition, the presidential candidate defined the threat of judicialization as a “trap”. “I trust the justice of this country. My concern with this is zero”, concludes Simone Tebet. With agenda in Sao Paulothe emedebista visited, this Friday, the 22nd, the Bruno Covas Culture Factory, located in São Bernardo do Campoand also merged with the local directory of the PSDBwho was the first in the country to declare formal support for the senator.