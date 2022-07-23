After two days of decline, gasoline prices rise again in DF

The fall in the price of gasoline in the Federal District lasted only two days. After Petrobras announced a 4.92% reduction in the value of fuel sold to distributors, the input reached R$ 5.29 on Wednesday (20/7). However, this Friday (22/7), the liter was costing R$ 5.94 in some establishments.

For the president of the Fuel Retail Trade Union of the Federal District (Sindicombustíveis), Paulo Tavares, this is a normal movement during the holidays.

“Prices were falling much more than expected, this always happens during the holidays and usually it doesn’t last long. People go on vacation, sales drop a lot, gas stations have to fulfill their financial commitments and they lower prices”, he explains.

“The dealer lowers the price enough to attract customers, it’s not the first time, recovers money, pays his payroll, realizes that customers are returning and, then, readjusts”, adds Paulo.

O metropolises researched prices in different administrative regions of the city. Regular gasoline varies between R$5.29 and R$5.94.

See gas prices at some stations this Friday:

Petrolino Station (Taguatinga) – BRL 5.29 in cash and debit

Nenen’s Post (Taguatinga Center) – BRL 5.39, in cash and debit

Shell Post (Águas Claras – Q. 107 Lot 13) – BRL 5.39 in cash and debit

RPM Station (Samambaia) – BRL 5.59 in cash and BRL 5.89 in credit

Post 208 South – BRL 5.88, in cash, debit and credit

Jarjour Post 206 North and 210 South – BRL 5.88 in cash, debit and credit

Brasal Fuels (SIA) – BRL 5.89 in cash and debit, and 6.29 in credit

Ponteio Post (SIA) – BRL 5.94, in cash and debit

Bolsonaro checks prices

This Friday, during office hours, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) went to the TV Tower gas station to check fuel values. The representative was accompanied by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Saschida; the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres; and the head of the Institutional Security Office, General Heleno.

During a conversation with the press at the site, Bolsonaro and Saschida announced that the government had taken a measure that should bring about another reduction in fuel prices soon.

“The measure we take today will lower it by another R$0.10 and this time it will lower the diesel, huh? Good news: up to R$0.10 less on diesel and gasoline,” said Saschida. With the R$ 0.20 that Petrobras announced, there is almost R$ 0.30 less in gasoline. Truck drivers and the Brazilian people thank you. It is a war where you have to take measures to lower prices”, he reinforced.

Asked what would be the measure that would trigger the new reduction, the head of Mines and Energy replied that it would be a “measure to extend the CBio quota”, a decarbonization credit on the stock exchange that yields dividends to the government. “It goes until September of next year now. This measure has the potential to reduce up to another R$0.10 on gasoline and diesel,” he explained.

The public policy, according to the ministry, has as its main objective to promote the reduction of the average carbon intensity of the fuel matrix through the expansion of production and use of biofuels in the transport sector.