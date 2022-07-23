Aid Brazil application with ERROR? See how to troubleshoot and release the app

Currently, many Brazilians depend on Auxílio Brasil to supplement their income. The benefit, primarily, was created to replace previous social programs – such as the classic Bolsa Família and Emergency Aid, paid during the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, several beneficiaries noticed an error in the Auxílio Brasil application. So, how to fix it?

How to download the Auxílio Brasil app?

First of all, it is worth remembering how to download the Auxílio Brasil application. First of all, the app is available on both the Play Store and the App Store. In this way, the platform works normally on cell phones with the Android operating system and Apple products with iOS. To download the app, there is no secret. Just access the app store on your phone, search for Auxílio Brasil, wait for the installation to finish and access the app with your login and password.

Error in the Auxílio Brasil Application – How to solve it?

As mentioned earlier, some beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil had problems accessing the app. In some cases, the platform is just loading, without ever entering the login area. In others, only a white screen appears. anywaya good tip is to uninstall the app and install it again. Also, it is worth clearing the mobile cache and deleting the login information. But attention: in this case, it is important to write down all the information to enter it later.

To clear the application’s cache, simply enter the phone’s settings, access the “applications” tab, find Auxílio Brasil, and click on “clear cache” or “delete data”. From there, just access the app again and enter the same login information. Finally, if this method doesn’t work, you should contact Caixa, either through virtual service or in-person branches.

Auxílio Brasil calendar in July 2022

Those responsible for Auxílio Brasil have already released the program calendar for July 2022! However, it is worth remembering that the current transfers do not include the increase in the benefit. The new amount of R$ 600 will be implemented from the August installments (and should only last until December).

July transfers have already started. In this sense, see below the Auxílio Brasil calendar in July 2022. The dates are defined according to the last digit of the NIS (Social Identification Number) of the beneficiaries.