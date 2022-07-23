Aline Dahlen left ‘Ilha Record’ for girlfriend: ‘I felt prejudice’

Aline Dahlen gave up on “Ilha Record” in the first week of confinement of the reality to find her girlfriend, with whom she still did not live a stable relationship before the program.

Guest of today’s “Central Splash” (22), Aline revealed that her sexuality was the target of prejudice.

It’s very complicated to open the armor and show who we are. I tried to talk to some confinement colleagues about what was happening with my life out here and I felt a little prejudice. I tried to talk about love, that love is love regardless of gender, and I felt this prejudice. Then I started to close myself off and get very distressed.

Aline’s departure from reality was shown on Thursday’s episode (21). After the withdrawal, the former participant assumed the relationship with Milena Requião. The two now live together in London.

I didn’t have a relationship yet, I was discovering myself, getting to know myself. Maybe if I’d been in a steady relationship before, I’d be safer. I was too brave to go after my love.

