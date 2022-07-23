Alzheimer’s: method identifies the disease up to 17 years before symptoms | Health

Robina Weermeijer / Unsplash Image shows healthy brain on left and brain with Alzheimer’s on right

In the search for methods capable of identifying Alzheimer’s disease early, before causing irreversible damage to the brain, researchers from Germany found that some biomarkers in the blood can indicate the diagnosis even 17 years before symptoms appear. The findings were published in the scientific journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia, and those responsible believe they may be important for the development of more effective treatments for the disease.

Although there is still no cure for Alzheimer’s, the sooner the condition is identified, the better the control of symptoms and the slower the evolution of neurodegeneration. Usually this form of dementia is confirmed by doctors through clinical evaluation only after the appearance of signs. However, according to scientists at the University of Bochum and the German Cancer Research Center, this can happen up to 20 years after the onset of the disease.

“Our aim is to determine the risk of developing Alzheimer’s dementia at a later stage with a simple blood test, even before toxic plaques can form in the brain, to ensure that a therapy can be started in time,” explains the study. Professor Klaus Gerwert, founding director of the Center for Protein Diagnostics (PRODI) at the University of Bochum, in a statement.

Gerwert led the new study, which used an immuno-infrared sensor developed by the university team to detect the presence of biomarkers linked to the beta-amyloid protein in the blood of patients. That’s because the formation of protein plaques in the brain is thought to be the cause of Alzheimer’s.

The new work uses data from previous research, in which blood samples were collected from people aged 50 to 75 years who had not been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s between 2000 and 2002. The collections were later frozen. For the new research, the scientists recalled 68 of those participants who developed Alzheimer’s over the next 17 years and compared them to 240 people without the disease.

The objective was to identify Alzheimer’s biomarkers in the blood of patients who developed the condition and then analyze whether they could already be detected in the initial samples, collected almost two decades ago, compared to the other participants. The sensor was able to identify beta-amyloid misfolding in 71% of patients with the disease up to nine years before symptoms appeared, and in 65% up to 17 years before.

In addition, the scientists were able to realize that the concentration of glial fiber protein (GFAP), another biomarker for Alzheimer’s, was also identified early in the analysis period.

