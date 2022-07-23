Anal touch can enhance female orgasm. See 4 tips for exploring the region when having sex – Vogue

+



Recent research has investigated how women feel pleasure from anal stimulation and penetration, as well as how contact in the region can enhance female orgasm. The study analyzed the responses of more than 3,000 US women, aged between 18 and 93, and concluded the three types of anal touch they considered most pleasurable.

For 40% of those interviewed, the stimulation around the anus is what gives most pleasure. Touching the surface, with maximum penetration equivalent to the tip of the finger, was cited as a favorite by 35%, while the paired stimulus, in which superficial anal penetration occurs simultaneously with vaginal sex or clitoral masturbation, was the choice of 40% of them. .

The research also concluded that external and internal stimuli in the anus during sex potentiated female orgasm for four out of ten respondents. 28.3% of them pointed the partner’s finger as a favorite to practice superficial penetration. Next, the penis was mentioned by 25.7%; sex toys were the choice of 17.4% and the finger itself by 15.4% of the participants.

Conducted by researchers at Indiana University in the United States and the company For Goodness Sake, this was the first large-scale study focused on specifically understanding how anal touch can give women pleasure. According to scientists, about half of American women have experienced some form of anal sex.

In an interview with Voguesexologist Luciane Angelo gave four tips to explore this region with pleasure and safety when having sex:

1) Lubricant always

“The rectum does not have natural lubrication, so it is essential to use the water-based product in abundance, without savings. Apply the lubricant regardless of the type of touch that will be done to avoid discomfort”.

2) Local massage

“For those who want to bet on penetration, whether superficial or not, a tip to facilitate the entry of the penis, sex toy or finger is to do an anal massage. Put lubricant on the tip of your thumb and massage the entrance of the anus with circular movements, lightly. Naturally, the sphincter will begin to open, making it easier to penetrate.”

3) Use condoms

“It is always important to remember that condoms are indispensable in any type of sex. Also remember that after using it for anal penetration, it must be removed and replaced with a new one before vaginal penetration. There are bacteria in the anus that can contaminate the vagina if condoms are not changed and generate gynecological diseases”.

4) Greek kiss

“The famous kiss on the anus can be an alternative to touch to explore the place. The tongue passed in circular movements in the region helps in opening the sphincter. The act can be combined with other stimuli to increase anal pleasure”.