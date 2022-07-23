Anápolis releases registration for application of CoronaVac in children from 3 to 5 years old on Tuesdays and Fridays | News | Health

To control stock shipments, this immunizer will not be available for the first dose of people over 18 years old.

Starting this Friday, the 22nd, the Prefecture of Anápolis starts vaccination against Covid-19 in children aged between 3 and 5 years old with the CoronaVac immunizer, according to Anvisa and the Ministry of Health. The vaccine will be applied through registration carried out by parents or guardians on the Imuniza Anápolis portal, clicking on “vaccination registration” and then on the “citizen registration” option.

Due to the amount of doses made available by the federal government, vaccination will only take place on Tuesdays and Fridays, in all units of the vaccination campaign (check locations on the Imuniza Anápolis portal). Due to reduced shipping, the first dose of CoronaVac will be suspended for persons over the age of 18.

According to the records made so far, 336,590 people have already received the first dose in Anápolis, which corresponds to 91%, 288,741 the second, which is equivalent to 86%, 132,458 the booster, equivalent to 46%, and 33,768 the fourth dose (25%). Since the beginning of childhood vaccination, 13,448 (78%) children aged 5 to 11 years have received the first dose of vaccine and 7,498 the second (56%).

