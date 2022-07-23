Anatel may reverse the sale of Oi Móvel; understand the case

In December 2020 the Hi Mobile was sold for the other 3 largest operators in the country. But only in April 2022 the purchase has been completed. Since then, Oi’s customers have been migrating to their new operators in a process that could still take 18 months. Nonetheless, the sale of Oi Móvel can still be reversed. And that is what can happen, according to the president of Anatel, Carlos Baigorri.

It turns out that Claro, TIM and Vivo are dissatisfied with the reference price of roaming. in June to National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) has defined a maximum amount that operators can charge for roaming. The operators were against it and went to court to try to reverse the decision, obtaining injunctions that suspend the regulatory agency’s reference prices.

This made Carlos Baigorri very angry. He said that he considers these lawsuits as disobedience to the drugs. Medicines? Like this??? “Remedio” was the name that Anatel gave to the measures aimed at limiting market concentration and increasing competitiveness between companies. The president of Anatel threatened to trigger Cade to review the approval of the sale of Oi Móvel.

Roaming price dropped dramatically

One of the “remedies” adopted by Anatel to avoid the concentration of services in a few companies was to establish a reference price list for roaming.

To calculate this value, operators used the method top-down FAC HCA. This method, which has been in place since 2018, takes into account the historical costs of each operator. In fact, Oi’s sales price was defined using this method.

However, the method that Anatel chose to create the roaming reference table was the bottom-up LRIC+. Unlike the first method, this one only takes into account the direct costs of networks and services. Thus discarding the historical costs.

As a result, the roaming price, which previously ranged from R$10 to R$20, dropped to less than R$3! And it’s obvious that the operators didn’t like that at all! They questioned the change in methodology and soon after went to court to suspend Anatel’s decision. Claro was the first to move and to obtain the injunction. The other two operators followed suit.

Anatel defends its position and will fight against operators

Carlos Baigorri, president of Anatel, said he will work tirelessly to overturn the injunctions. He also stated that he will speak with the president of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and with the trustee. These are the bodies responsible for inspecting the remedies adopted by Anatel to approve the purchase of Oi Móvel.

Baigorri also explains that the methodology used by operators to calculate the roaming price is inefficient and flawed. The methodology chosen by Anatel encourages competition and the adoption of best market practices. In other words, it is Anatel acting in favor of the consumer.

Source: Tele.Synthesis