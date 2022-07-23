Andressa Urach argues with her son, appears in tears on video and vents: “My heart is broken”

Andressa Urach faced serious situations in recent years and everything indicates that the influencer still goes through some adversities, especially with the family. For those who don’t know, the former farm has a 17-year-old son, the result of another relationship. The two have had some discussions on social media and the content creator vented about the weather with her firstborn.

In a video published on Youtube this Friday (22), Andressa said that despite the problems, still with God. “God is very good, you know? Why God he is amazing, even in the most difficult times I go through, he always opens a door, he always puts a person in, he never forsakes me. I went through and go through very difficult times, but I always see God, there at the last, when you think it’s all over, when it comes to the end, he always brings a solution, he’s very good“, it started.

To deal with the situation, Andressa has had the help of her mother-in-law. “I tell you, my heart is torn apart, torn apart by everything that is happening, has happened. But if we read the bible, we can have a spiritual view of the problems, and the hardest thing is for you to do what Jesus did, what he teaches us, because in theory it’s very easy, but when you live in your skin, it’s fine. harder. And today I see it like this, you know?“, he asked.

“My mother in law being here, in the most difficult time, again, I see how the hand of God knows? To help me, emotionally speaking, spiritually speaking, helping me with Leon, because I go to work on the weekends. So she came to take care of Leon on the weekends for us and I don’t trust anyone but her. Either I take care of myself or she“, finished.