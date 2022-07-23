Andressa Urach vents amid the fight with her son: ‘My heart is broken’ | celebrities



Andressa Urach cries in rant about fight with her son – Reproduction / Instagram

Published 07/22/2022 19:00

Rio – Andressa Urach spoke again about the public fight she has had with her eldest son, Arthur, 17 years old. In a video posted on YouTube last Thursday, the model burst into tears as she vented about the conflict, after having disagreements with her heir exposed on the internet.

“I’m so tired! In fact, it’s more emotional. I stopped in the hospital because of an anxiety crisis. I can’t stress because I get really bad, I have high blood pressure… Also because of the borderline, it’s very difficult to control emotions , although I think I’ve evolved a lot. Not that I haven’t almost lost my mind, but I think I’m improving a lot”, said the former A Fazenda, who was accused of deleting videos from her son’s channel, after Arthur detonated the behavior from the mother.

Then Andressa added: “If I’m sad, bad, you’ll see it on my face. I can’t hide it, pretend that everything is fine and that there’s nothing happening. But life goes on… My heart is torn apart by everything that has happened,” he said.

understand the controversy

The fight between Andressa Urach and her son came to light in June of this year, when the influencer published a video in which she criticized Arthur and his girlfriend, Brenda. In the record, the former pawn called the couple “ungrateful” for having decided to leave the apartment that the famous had rented for the two. In addition, the model was revolted by comments made by Arthur, who accused his stepfather of being “controlling” with his mother.

Last Sunday, Arthur used his YouTube channel to tell his version of events. The 17-year-old said that his mother teases him and his girlfriend, Brenda Medeiros, accuses him of being possessed and threatens to sue him. He also revealed that he almost died remembering a situation in which he felt sick and Thiago Lopes’ wife took him to the church instead of the hospital.

Days later, Andressa Urach’s son returned to social media to say that his mother had deleted several videos from the channel that Arthur shares with his girlfriend. “For you to see what a good mother, isn’t it? She just joined my channel and deleted most of my videos. And she canceled my number, okay? Even though we paid”, Arthur shot, posting photos of screen where Andressa’s device appears in the channel login accesses. “Do I need to say anything else?” he asked.