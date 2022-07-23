“Angels sing congratulations”, says Murilo Huff about Marília’s birthday

On the day that the Queen of Sofrência would be 27 years old, Murilo Huff, ex-boyfriend and father of Marília Mendonça’s son, posted an emotional message on social media. In addition to citing the fact that Marília loves to celebrate her birthday, Huff also pointed out that this would be the first time, since they met, that he will not pass by the singer’s side.

“Today is going to be a little more difficult than the others. That’s because today we would be celebrating a lot and anxiously waiting for Monday to arrive, for the party that you would probably have planned. The person who most enjoyed birthdays I’ve ever met (laughs), couldn’t be lukewarm, or so. Going through that date without a whole week of celebration was impossible,” said the singer.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Marília Dias Mendonça was a Brazilian singer, songwriter and businesswoman. Born in Cristianópolis, Goiás, she grew up and lived in Goiânia most of her life.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja Beloved in the countryside, Marília had one of the highest fees in the country and was a record holder for access on digital platforms.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In November 2021, while traveling to Minas Gerais, where she would perform a show, the singer’s plane crashed and instantly killed everyone on board. Marília died at the age of 26 and left her 2-year-old son Léo.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja Mendonça started singing in church when he was still a child. At the age of 12 he started composing for great singers, such as Wesley Safadão, Jorge & Mateus, Henrique & Juliano and Matheus & KauanPlayback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2014, Marília launched herself as a singer and, later, in 2016, she presented the first album of her career that featured the song Infiel, a song that made her nationally known.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2015, she got into a relationship with businessman Yugnir Ângelo and got engaged to the boy. However, two years later the relationship came to an end. At the time, Marília informed that she was too young to have a serious relationship.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2017, the singer released Amante Não Tem Lar and De Quem é a Culpa, singles that topped the charts and raised her name even more. Some time later, Marília became the most listened to Brazilian on Youtube, occupying the 13th place in the world ranking.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2018, he released the second album Agora É Que São Elas, with the participation of Maiara and Maraisa. In 2019, she released the singles Bem Pior Que Eu, Ciumeira, Bebi Liguei and, in March of the same year, she became the most listened to woman on Spotify Brazil.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2019, the singer assumed a relationship marked by ups and downs with Murilo Huff, father of her only child, Léo. In September 2021, however, Marília announced the end of her relationship with the musician.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja During her career, the young woman won a Latin Grammy in the Best Sertaneja Music Album category, received a triple diamond, triple platinum record and remained at the top of the ranking of the most listened to artists in the country.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja Known as “Queen of suffering”, Marília left the legacy of Feminejo, a female segment of the university sertanejo, and boosted the success of other women in thePlayback / Instagram 0

“Unfortunately, for the first year since I met you, the 22nd of July won’t be like this around here, but I know that today you must have woken up there with a bunch of angels singing happy birthday to you, and that you’re celebrating with God. How lucky for them! Today is going to be a little more difficult than the others… For those of us who are here dying of homesickness, because in heaven I know the party is going to be big!”, reported Murilo Huff.

Marília’s birthday and new EP release

This Friday (22/7), Marília Mendonça would celebrate 27 years of life. The LeoDias column extols the career and history of the greatest country singer in the country’s history. Every tribute to the Queen of Sofrência will be little.

In honor of Marília, the EP Decretos Reais was released on all platforms of streaming, with four tracks. The LeoDias column investigated and found that Royal Decrees is a compilation of projects designed by the singer before she left and that her office now assumes the responsibility to implement.

The first of them was the release of an EP with four tracks extracted from the live that were already available on the eve of Marília’s birthday, this past Thursday (7/21) at 9pm. The repertoire mixes great hits from the sertanejo, such as the tracks Te Amo Demais and Não Era Pra Ser Assim – original versions with Leonardo and Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano – and others from the Marília Mendonça encyclopedia: Sendo Assim, recorded by Genivaldo Santos in 1976, Te love, What Else Can I Say, success in the voice of the iconic Sheep and Very Strange (Dalto). All releases are grouped in the EP called Decretos Reais Vol.1.

