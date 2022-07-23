Antony at Manchester United? Ajax coach blocks possible sale | international football

The future of forward Antony in the 2022/23 season must be… Ajax. In an interview with Dutch ESPNcoach Alfred Schreuder reinforced its intention not to sell the Brazilian , 22 years old. The coach reiterated that the club has negotiated several athletes and, therefore, does not want to lose an important part of its team.

– I really think he will. Of course, we sell a fair amount of players. That hadn’t happened in recent years. We also bought some players,” Schreuder said.

“But we sold so many players, I don’t think anyone else leaves. If we sell one more player, it wouldn’t be good for us.”

Ajax sold or did not renew contracts with several players, including many starters, such as the goalkeeper Onana (Inter Milan)the defender Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)the side Mazraoui (Bayern Munich)the midfielder Gravenberch (Bayern Munich) and the attacker Haller (Borussia Dortmund).

Antony is rumored to be at Manchester United since last season. The interest of the English team increased after the departure of coach Erik ten Hag, the Brazilian’s former coach, to the Red Devils. Ajax are asking for a minimum of 60 million euros (R$ 336 million) for the striker.

The Brazilian’s representatives asked the Dutch club to consider the proposals received by the player. Antony, however, is expected to stay at Ajax next season, which frustrates plans of his former team, São Paulo.

Tricolor is entitled to 20% of the profit from a future deal with Antony – that is, 20% of the value of the transfer minus the 16 million euros paid by Ajax to the Brazilian team two years ago. In this slice, the value of the solidarity mechanism is already embedded, a portion that the club is entitled to for having trained the player.

If a negotiation were carried out for the amount desired by Ajax, for example, São Paulo would be entitled to 8.8 million euros (about R$ 44 million).

Antony is in Austria, where Ajax is pre-season. The attacker is in the final phase of recovery from his serious ankle injury. He hasn’t played since March 20th. In 2021/22, the Brazilian scored 12 goals and scored 10 assists in 31 matches.