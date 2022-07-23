Apple and Almond Dessert Recipe: Here’s how to make it

If you are looking for an original sweet recipe, then you just found it! Today we will introduce you to a wonderful apple dessert recipe that will surprise you and conquer your taste buds. It is a modern version of the traditional apple crumble, which is a classic of English cuisine. However, here the distinctive touches will be crucial to elevate your dinner to a high level of sophistication.

apple dessert recipe

Ingredients

To make this dish, you will need the following items:

1 cup (tea) of wheat flour;

½ cup (tea) of brown sugar;

½ cup (tea) of caramel (or ½ cup of dulce de leche diluted in 2 tablespoons of cream);

1 cup (tea) of shelled almonds, cut into slices;

100g butter, cut into cubes (plus butter for greasing the pan);

3 tablespoons of refined sugar;

3 drops of vanilla extract;

6 green apples;

Juice of 1 lemon;

1 pinch of ground cinnamon (optional)

1 pinch of ground black pepper (optional)

1 pinch of nutmeg (optional);

1 pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)

Preparation mode

To begin with, clean the apples properly and peel them, then cut them into six sections each. Then, place the apples in a bowl with the sugar, vanilla and lemon juice. Then, mix them well and set the mixture aside for at least 10 minutes.

Then, grease small refractory pans where you will place the apples and bake them for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, add the flour, brown sugar, almonds and the spices of your choice to a food processor and blend. Then, add butter to this flour and mix with your fingers until a crumb is formed.

Finally, pour the farofa over the previously baked apples inside the pans and put it back in the oven for another 15 minutes or until golden. Then, serve this delicious dessert with small dollops of hot caramel on the side. Enjoy your food!