Apple plans to revamp forgotten products, says rumor

Good news for nostalgic Apple fans. The apple brand would be planning to put discontinued products back on the market. On that list are names like the HomePod, 12-inch MacBook and iMac Pro. The information is from the website MacRumors.

The HomePod was stalled in sales for its high price when compared to competing speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home. Apple even lowered $50 from its starting price of $349 — but even so, sales didn’t take off.

Today, the HomePod has become a collector’s item on the internet. Apple is rumored to be developing a new device with the same S8 chip as the Apple Watch Series 8, with a more modern display.

The second product the company wants to put into play again is the 12-inch MacBook. Out of the market since 2019, it was discontinued because it didn’t have user-friendly settings. The original 12-inch MacBook was equipped with a 1.1 GHz dual-core Intel Core M processor — considered weak for the price, and especially when compared to other options on the market.

Finally, the iMac Pro was discontinued after Apple claimed that other branded computers, such as the 27-inch iMac, met the needs of users. Released in December 2017, the iMac Pro has not received any hardware updates throughout its lifespan.

Announcements in the coming months could indicate if the rumors really reflect Apple’s momentum or if they are a demand that is outside the brand’s plans.