Army admits that it authorized the purchase of a rifle for a PCC member

The Army assumed that there was no objection to the approval of the Certificate of Registration as a Hunter and Sports Shooter (CAC) of a man who bought rifles for the criminal faction Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC). The information was revealed by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo and confirmed by the metropolisesthis Friday (22/7).

The suspect registered as CAC using a negative criminal record certificate at the 2nd instance, obtained by the Minas Gerais Court of Justice (TJMG), and a false declaration of ideological suitability. However, in the 1st instance (not required by the Army), the man had 16 criminal cases.

“All the documentation required for the entry of the process has been verified. Thus, following the principle of legality, the information provided about the suitability and documentation regarding criminal records are the responsibility of the interested party”, declared the Army.

After the disclosure of the case, the Army stated that it canceled the CAC registration.

“In line with the legal regulations that regulate the matter, the CR was immediately suspended after receiving information about the case and, later, definitively cancelled,” the Army said in a statement.

“The citizen presented the criminal certificate of the Court of Justice of the State of Minas Gerais together with the self-declaration of suitability, with no information preventing the continuation of the procedural process at that opportunity”, he reinforced.

The suspect obtained authorization in June 2021. On the 14th, the Federal Police seized seven rifles and a luxury car at his residence.

On July 14, the Federal Police executed three search and seizure warrants against a PCC member in Uberlândia (MG).

PF CAC 1 Operation A man investigated by the PF would have falsified the CAC to buy weaponsDisclosure / Federal Police PF CAC 2 Operation According to the investigation, the man would be acquiring the weapons for the PCCDisclosure / Federal Police PF CAC Operation In the house, a luxury Porsche model car was also detained.Disclosure / Federal Police 0

According to the PF, the target responds as a defendant or investigated in 16 cases or police inquiries. Of these, five are indictments by the Civil Police, one for procedural fraud, one for qualified homicide, one for robbery, one for illegal drug trafficking and one for illegal possession of a firearm.

Seven weapons were seized (see photos above), consisting of a .22LR caliber carbine, a 5.56 caliber rifle, a .22LR caliber pistol, a .9MM parabelum caliber pistol, a .12GA caliber rifle, a 357 caliber magnum revolver and a .9MM caliber carbine.