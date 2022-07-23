Arrested for threatening Lula and STF responds to action on suspicion of assaulting and giving expired food to patients in rehabilitation clinic | Minas Gerais

Ivan presents himself on the internet as “therapist specializing in behavioral disorders leading to obsession and compulsion”.

he says he does treatments based on neurolinguistic programming, coaching and hypnotherapy against drug, alcohol, tobacco, shopping, food, sex, gambling and addiction.

Ivan is not registered with the Regional Council of Psychology of Minas Gerais, but, according to the entity, psychotherapy is not regulated. Therefore, registration in this case is not necessary.

According to the Public Ministry’s complaint, the inmates at Ivan’s clinic were forced to perform forced labor, were victims of aggression and had to eat expired food.

The Justice came to determine the interdiction of the place, but Ivan’s defense appealed and managed to reverse the decision in the second instance.

Ivan’s lawyer, Caio Sella, said there was persecution.

“Therapeutic communities are heavily persecuted. We gathered all the evidence we have and managed to reverse it. Ivan is a person, he is an ex-addict, he knows the reality of drug users,” he said.

Caio also said that the place is working normally. The g1 tried to contact the location, but the clinic’s two phones were off.

The g1 also contacted the TJMG for more information and is awaiting a response.

The decision that decreed the temporary arrest of the suspect, for an initial period of five days, was signed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

On social media, he supports the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and posts videos and texts with messages against STF ministers and left-wing politicians.

In an April 27 publication, he says that “it’s past time” for Bolsonaro to “remove” the ministers. “Or they will steal the elections,” she says.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ decision also cites a sentence posted by Ivan that says “Lula, your potato is baking. the stalk, that we on the right are going to start hunting you”.

In 2020, he was a candidate for councilor in Belo Horizonte by the PSL and received 189 votes, remaining as an alternate.

Ivan’s lawyer, Caio Sella, said he has not yet had access to the investigation that resulted in the arrest and has no information about the case.