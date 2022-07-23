Asked about deaths in police operation in Rio, Bolsonaro says: ‘You have solidarity with these people’ | Policy

This Thursday (21), the president had already mourned the death of the policeman in a live stream on social media. At the time, Bolsonaro did not name the other victims. In all, 18 people died in the operation – 16 suspects, a police officer and a woman hit when she was passing by in a car. The action was aimed at a vehicle theft gang. (see more below).

“Today I called… the sister of the Military Police corporal who was executed by the bandit yesterday when he arrived at the UPP answered,” said the president.

Asked about the death of Letícia Marinho Sales, 50, who was shot by police as she was passing by in a car, the president said he would not go into details.

“I won’t go into detail here. No no no. If this mother is innocent… if I call everyone who dies every day, I’m… this fact had repercussions, he’s a paratrooper, he’s my brother and that’s that. Congratulations to the military police there,” said the president.

The statements were made at a gas station in Brasília. The president went to the site this Friday (22) with ministers to verify the reduction in fuel prices after measures adopted by the government.

Operation in Complexo do Alemão ends with at least 18 dead

Operation in Complexo do Alemão

The action of the civil and military police in Complexo do Alemão, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, this Thursday (21), is considered the fourth deadliest in the city’s history, the other three were: Jacarezinho (28 deaths), in 2021; Vila Cruzeiro (25 deaths), in 2022; and Baixada Fluminense (19 deaths), in 2007.

The operation targeted a vehicle theft gang. According to the PM, the summary of the action was:

4 prisoners in Favela da Galinha; 1 wounded prisoner in custody at Getúlio Vargas;

seizures: .50 machine gun (capable of taking down helicopter), four rifles and two pistols;

.50 machine gun (capable of taking down helicopter), four rifles and two pistols; 400 police officers from the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE) of the Military Police and from the Special Resources Coordination (Core) of the Civil Police;

4 helicopters and 10 armored vehicles used in the action.

48 motorcycles seized