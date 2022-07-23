Atlético-MG agrees Cuca’s return to the club to replace Turco Mohamed

Atlético-MG hit the return of the multi-champion coach for the club

O Atlético-MG hit the return of cuca. Second anticipated by radio Itatiaia and confirmed by the report of ESPNthe commander will return to the mining club to replace Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed.

After firing the Argentine coach this Friday (22)the board of rooster acted quickly and managed to convince Cuca to return to work at the club where he made history. This will be his third time there, after leading the team in 2011, 2013 and 2021.

Cuca returns to the house where he won some of the main titles of his career, such as the Conmebol Libertadores de 2013 and the 2021 Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão.

The board of Atlético-MG offered a short contract, until the end of 2022. With that, he managed to reach an agreement with the commander.

Cuca was on a sabbatical after being champion of the Campeonato Mineiro, Brazil’s Cup and Brazilian by Atlético-MG last season.

According to the report by the ESPNthe players Hulk, Mariano and To review also called Cuca personally, asking for his return to Atlético-MG, which weighed on the decision for the coach to return.

He arrives with the mission of commanding the Minas Gerais club in the campaigns in the Brazilian Championship and CONMEBOL Libertadoreswhere the team faces Palmeiras, in the quarterfinals.

In 2021, during the ‘magic’ season of roosterwho also won the Campeonato Mineiro, were 67 games, with 46 victories, 13 draws and only 8 defeats.