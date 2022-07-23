Atlético-MG targets Cuca and Corinthians close to midfielder

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, the highlight is Atlético-MG, which fired coach Antonio Mohamed – the Turk – and agreed, on Friday night (22), to return Cuca, who leads Galo in the Brazilian and World Cup titles. from Brazil last year.

Still in Brazil, Corinthians got closer to signing Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera. Bureaucratic details remain for the confirmation of the transaction.

In terms of international football, Brazilian Daniel Alves has a new club: Pumas, from Mexico. The side, who had a proposal from Athletico, opted for the new destination after an endorsement by Tite.

Finally, Chelsea, current champions of the Champions League that is coached by Thomas Tuchel, prepares an exit boat to reform the squad. There is a Brazilian on the list.

Corinthians signs agreement with Fausto Vera

Corinthians is very close to signing the 22-year-old midfielder Fausto Vera, who currently defends Argentinos Juniors-ARG.

The agreement to purchase 70% of Vera’s economic rights was sent at a meeting in São Paulo between the directors of Timão and the Argentine club this afternoon (22). There are still bureaucratic details so that the midfielder can be made official as a Corinthian reinforcement. The information about the verbal agreement was initially published by journalist César Luis Merlo and confirmed to the UOL Esporte from sources linked to the business.

Rooster hits back by Cuca

A few hours after firing Argentine Turco Mohamed, Atlético-MG’s board acted quickly and announced Cuca’s return after seven months of the departure of the coach from Curitiba, who handed over the position last December.

Cuca intended not to work this year and claimed personal problems when he left Galo at the end of last season. Some factors, however, explain Cuca’s decision to return to the Minas Gerais team and give up what would be his sabbatical year. The strongest of these is the feeling given to the coach that the club really needs him, which was reinforced by calls from some players who worked with him.

Inter renewed

The direction of Internacional promised and is fulfilling. The reformulation cited as a major objective since last year is in full swing in Beira-Rio. With almost 30 departures, considering only the most important athletes, since the end of the previous season, and half of that in signings, the plan to change the ‘photograph’ of the group continues to be achieved.

Considering the comparison with the end of last year, several players left the squad. There was a sale, loan or simply athletes who did not renew the bond and had other destinations. Among them, athletes who were starters for several years and were relevant parts of the squad. The most emblematic departures were those of Patrick, Victor cost and Rodrigo Dourado.

Green light

São Paulo and Igor Vinicius came together again in the conversation for a contract renewal, after being distant in the negotiation of values.

Tricolor made a second proposal and there is consensus on the time of the new bond: three years, until December 2025. The current agreement ends in December, and Igor Vinicius could already sign a pre-contract.

Daniel Alves at Pumas

The side Daniel Alves already has a new club. Free on the ball market after the end of his contract with Barcelona, ​​the Brazilian was announced today by Pumas, from Mexico. The negotiations were kept in complete secrecy by the board.

At the age of 39, Daniel Alves will sail to Mexico after reaching an agreement in São Paulo. According to journalist César Luis Merlo, the player will only have a one-year contract with the club. Pumas has a financial strategy of paying part of the salary on its own and another part through the collections with the marketing actions obtained.

List of departures at Chelsea

Aiming to reformulate the squad, Chelsea prepares the departure of some players from the squad, who have not been used by coach Thomas Tuchel, who, according to the British newspaper “The Telegraph”, approved the “barca”.

The publication defines the following players as “unwanted” by Tuchel: goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and forwards Timo Werner, Michy Batshuayi, Hakim Ziyech and Brazilian Kenedy, who passed by Flamengo in 2021 on loan.

closed doors

Juventus has shown interest in signing defender Gabriel Magalhães from Arsenal. However, columnist Paul Merson, a former Gunners player, stressed that the Old Lady “has no chance” of taking the Brazilian defender out of the Emirates.

Merson praised Magalhães, who has played as a starter alongside Ben White, forming a solid back pair, something that has been Arsenal’s “Achilles Heel” in recent seasons. The Gunners, according to the publication, do not plan to sell the quarterback.