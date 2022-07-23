Atlético-MG x Corinthians: Hulk returns, and interim Lucas Gonçalves commands training; see probable lineup | athletic-mg

The striker was spared the trip to Cuiabá, when Galo drew 1-1 with the home team, which culminated in Turco’s departure. Atlético will face Corinthians on Sunday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), at Mineirão, for the last round of the first round. Both with 32 points, being third place x vice-leader.

Who should remain out is forward Eduardo Sasha, with tendonitis in the thigh, also absent against Cuiabá. In the Pantanal Arena match, Antonio Mohamed also spared Mariano and Nacho, in addition to using Allan in the second half. The trio returns.

The likely Atletico to face Corinthians: Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan and Jair (Otávio); Zaracho, Nacho and Keno; Hulk

Debutants of Galo in the last round, Alan Kardec, Pedrinho and Cristian Pavón should continue as options on the bench. It is expected that defender Jemerson, also signed in the window, will be listed for the first time, although there are two central defenders reserves – Réver and Nathan Silva.

The side Dodô, who recovered from Covid-19 last weekend, trained with the ball this Friday and should return to the Galo delegation, also to stay on the bench. While not announcing Turco’s successor – Cuca has an obstacle to return, Renato Gaúcho is on the agenda – Galo will be commanded by Lucas Gonçalves, in addition to the assistant Éder Aleixo.

The fixed commission is completed by physical trainer Cristiano Nunes and goalkeeper coach Rogério Maia, in addition to trainers Ricardo Seguins and Marcelo Luchessi, and the body of physiologists, physical therapists, doctors, performance analysts.

