Atltico sends notice of infraction against Anderson Daronco to STJD

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press. Daronco had a controversial refereeing in the tie between Atltico and So Paulo Atltico filed, this Friday (22), a notice of infraction against Anderson Daronco because of the possible threat to Hulk after the game against So Paulo. At the time, the striker claimed that the match referee advised him to be careful with what he said in post-game interviews.

“What surprised me the most in the end was that Daronco came to me and said: ‘Be careful what you say outside’. It will be everyone’s interpretation. I won’t judge. I swore on my four children that what I have the most important thing in my life. He came to me and said: ‘Be careful what you say after the game’. I said: ‘Daronco, I’m a man, what I’m going to say, I’m going to assume’, he reported. Hulk, completing. He said: ‘All right, it’s not the last game I’ll referee,’ said Hulk.

In the infraction notice sent to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), the Minas Gerais club asks that the referee be denounced for four infractions: unethical conduct, failure to observe the rules of the sport, for abuse of authority and for infringing the Code of Ethics and Conduct of Brazilian Football. The request was forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office.

In this sense, Daronco may suffer one of the following punishments: suspension from one to six matches, from 15 to 120 days or from 15 to 180 days with an additional fine of R$100 to R$1,000.

The Prosecutor’s Office will review the NI and, if it considers that there has been a disciplinary infraction, report Daronco or file the request for lack of infraction or evidence.

Daronco referee in Atltico vs So Paulo

The detail that Daronco was not called the VAR booth to evaluate the bid. This leads to the belief that the video referee understood the bid as normal. Hulk also said that he doesn’t know if there is any climate for Daronco to continue refereeing games for the Minas Gerais team.

Images from the game between Atltico and So Paulo, last Sunday, confirm Hulk’s statements after the match, referring to the conversation between the athlete and referee Anderson Daronco. The word is with you, Daronco! pic.twitter.com/2KuUBCBS6o %u2014 Atletico (@Atletico) July 13, 2022 Regarding Daronco’s possible threat to Hulk, Atltico published a video to prove the referee’s statements. In a press conference this Wednesday, the president of the club, Srgio Coelho, questioned the lack of analysis of the alleged speech, but guaranteed that he would not try to veto the professional of Galo’s games.

“So far, no one has come to the public to comment on the episode, neither the referee, nor the CBF arbitration committee. We will also be tireless in demanding that they come to take a position. I ask: what if Hulk had made a threat to the referee?