Atltico vs Corinthians: where to watch the match for Serie A do Brasileiro

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico and Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians

Atltico and Corinthians will face each other in Mineiro in the 19th round of Serie A

Atltico and Corinthians will face each other this Sunday (24), at 6 pm, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The game will be broadcast on TV and on the internet by Premiere and Globoplay.

See how Atltico’s first training session without Turco went

Atltico trains at Cidade do Galo under the command of Lucas Gonalves, permanent interim coach. Turco Mohamed was fired this Friday morning (22). – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico
The match will also be broadcast in real time on supersports.

Serie A ranking

Timo is second in the Brazilian Championship, with 32 points – nine wins, five draws and four defeats. The Rooster is one position behind, with the same score. The Minas Gerais team won eight games, drew eight and lost two so far.

