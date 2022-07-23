Azul debuts flights between its main hub and two cities in Rio de Janeiro

Image: Cabo Frio Airport





Azul Linhas Aéreas will inaugurate new flights connecting its hub in Campinas to two destinations in the State of Rio de Janeiro: the municipalities of Campos dos Goytacazes and Macaé. The direct connection, which starts on August 8, will promote local tourism. According to Azul’s Mesh Planning manager, Vitor Silva, the new routes were planned based on the identification of a new Customer profile.

“Viracopos is our main center of operations in the country and has connections with practically all of our domestic and international network. In recent times we have identified a growing demand from customers coming from other regions to the cities of Campos de Goytacazes and Macaé. In addition, with the new routes, we bring customers from Rio de Janeiro closer to international destinations, such as Orlando and Lisbon”, he explained.





A daily flight will be offered to Campos dos Goytacazes, departing Viracopos at 2:05 pm and arriving at the destination at 4:00 pm, in the opposite direction, departure from Campos at 4:40 pm and landing in Viracopos at 6:45 pm. A new flight taking off in the morning from Campos dos Goytacazes is under negotiation with the concessionaire that manages the airport.

To Macaé, two daily flights will be offered. In the morning, the trips will leave Viracopos at 8:30 am and return at 10:55 am, taking place daily, with the exception of Sundays. At the end of the day, flights will depart Viracopos at 5:05 pm and return at 7:40 pm, with travel taking place daily, with the exception of weekends. On Sundays, return flights depart from Macaé at 7:35 pm.

The operations between Viracopos and Campos dos Goytacazes and Macaé airports will be daily, with ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft, with capacity for 70 Customers. Tickets for the new routes are now available on all official Azul channels.

Azul Linhas Aéreas information



