Band fires reporter who sang about the deaths of bandits with Xuxa’s song

Reporter Dirceu Farias Rocha Júnior, known only as Júnior Rocha, was fired from TV Band after parodying a song by Xuxa about the death of three bandits. TV Tarobá, affiliated to the group in Paraná, had announced that he would take action against the reporter.





Band journalism would not have seen the reporter’s attitude with good eyes, according to Gabriel de Oliveira, from TV Pop. Due to this and the great repercussion on the case, it was decided to disconnect the reporter from the station. The regional edition of Brasil Urgente, where the journalist worked, also received a warning.

The reporter used his stories to mock the case. “Some people didn’t like it very much. Maybe if I was on the side of the thug and badmouthing our violent, truculent and oppressive police, they would enjoy it,” he said. “It has never been easier to choose a side. Long live the glorious Military Police of Paraná! May good always conquer evil!”, he added.

remember the case

Rocha started a TV report talking about the death of three bandits and that the news was so good, wonderful that it deserved a song and sang: “Three bandits went to rob a residence here on the border, Choque and Rocam arrived and shovel shovel , and the bad guys are in hell burning”, he hummed while making hand signals, imitating a weapon. (Folhapress)