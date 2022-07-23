Band reporter comments resignation after parodying Xuxa’s song

Júnior Rocha went viral when he reported the death of three men singing a new version of ‘Five Ducks’

Reproduction / TV Tarobá

Júnior Rocha was released from a Band affiliated station after the parody went viral



The reporter Dirceu Farias Rocha Júnior, better known as Junior Rochawas fired from TV Tarobá, an affiliated band in Paraná, after viralizing a video in which he sings a parody of the song five ducklingsfrom the presenter Xuxato report the death of three men who would have taken a woman hostage. On social media, the journalist used a biblical passage to comment on the dismissal: “Although a righteous person falls seven times, seven times he will rise again”. He also thanked the messages of support he has received. “Yesterday [quinta-feira, 21] were 99% positive messages, today it is 100%! Together we are stronger. Long live our police. Cherish those who protect you. Thank you so much for all the messages,” he posted on Instagram stories.

wanted by Young pan, Band did not comment on the dismissal and sent the following note: “TV Tarobá, affiliated with Grupo Bandeirantes, expresses that it does not agree with any kind of apology for violence and informs that it will take the necessary measures in the case”. In the video that went viral, Júnior celebrates the death of criminals and sings his version of five ducklings: “Boy, this situation is so good, this news is so wonderful that it even deserves a song. It starts like this: three bandits went to rob a residence here on the border. Shock and ROCAM arrived and ‘pa, pa, pa’ and the bandits are in hell burning”. Watch: