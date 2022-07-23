Banfield sees Galoppo sale to São Paulo closed

The expectation of the board of Banfield-ARG is that the agreement for the sale of Giuliano Galoppo to São Paulo is concluded quickly. “I confirm that it is closed. As soon as we finish signing the contracts, we will announce the sale,” a director of the Argentine club told UOL Esporte. The announcement will be made after Galoppo undergoes medical examinations.

In contact with the UOL Esporte, the father of player Giuliano Galoppo, Marcelino Galoppo, confirmed that the negotiations for the young man to play in São Paulo are advanced. “Yes, we are negotiating. I can’t talk anymore now because I’m in a meeting,” he told the UOL this Friday afternoon (22).

The 23-year-old even arrived in Brazil and should sign with Tricolor. The São Paulo club is running out of time because it only has until next Tuesday to register new players for the Copa do Brasil dispute. On Thursday of next week, the team receives América-MG, for the quarterfinals of the competition.

The São Paulo club denied that the money received from the sale of Gabriel Sara to NOrwich-ING would be used to help pay Banfield to bring Galoppo. Júlio Casares, president of São Paulo, made a point of emphasizing that the 9 million pounds (R$ 61.5 million) received from the English club will be used to pay off the debt that São Paulo has with the players of the current squad due to the Covid-19 pandemic, when the club reduced the salaries of athletes and employees.

In the current season, Galoppo has shown a goal scoring characteristic. So far, in 27 games, between Sudamericana and Argentine tournaments, the player has scored eight goals and given two assists.

Earlier this month, Galoppo had a gala performance against Boca Juniors. The number 8 scored a beautiful volley goal, gave an assist and commanded Banfield’s 3-0 victory at Bombonera.

In a post on Instagram, Galoppo posed with friends in a farewell mood last night. At the same time that Banfield entered the field for the Argentine league. The player was not listed for the match against Talleres, on the night of this Thursday (21), defeat by 1 to 0. It was the third game in a row that Galoppo is out of the Banfield team.