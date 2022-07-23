Banks suddenly cancel credit cards: reasons have been revealed

It is common to hear reports from friends and family who have been through the situation of having had the credit card canceled. In recent months, bank customers Inter, C6 Bank, credit card and Nubank reported on the internet that they had unexpectedly suspended access to the service.

The fact that it is one of the main problems faced by fintechs involves the issuance of a credit card after the customer’s request, which, if not used after receipt, may have the approval cancelled. And the no annual fee credit cards are those who suffer the most from this risk.

In addition, many institutions, when they notice inactivity in the account for more than 12 months, end up triggering the automatic cancellation of the card.

Reasons for canceling your credit card

Here are some reasons that may lead to the cancellation of your credit card:

In case of wrong documentation;

When there is commercial disinterest;

For actions of suspected fraud;

If there is a breach of the terms of use;

In the absence of transactions such as withdrawals, deposits and transfers indicate account inactivity;

In case of negative CPF;

When there are pending documentation after the deadline established by the institution.

canceling cards

When offering a pre-approved credit card balance, companies take into account the so-called “operational limits”, which vary according to the size of the institution.

In this case, as soon as a customer asks for a card, but doesn’t use it, the company understands that this prevents another potential customer from using the balance and generating profits. That is, logic says that it makes no sense to leave a limit stopped with a customer who does not use the card.

Other banks, such as Santander, for example, usually carry out this type of cancellation gradually, starting with the reduction of the limit until the suspension of the service.

To prevent this from happening, there are 3 tips that should be analyzed: 1.Use your card at least once a month; 2. Do not leave your card unused for more than six months; 3. Always use a considerable percentage of your limit so there is no reduction.