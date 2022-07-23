before and after É o Tchan!

The dancer, actress and presenter Sheila Mello is turning 44 today and since she was 19 she has gained national fame by participating in a contest to replace Carla Perez in the group “É o Tchan”. The young woman defeated more than a thousand candidates and won in a dispute promoted by the then “Domingão do Faustão”, on TV Globo, in 1998.

“[Dessa época] I have a photo of every artist. In addition to the contest, it felt like I was at Disney,” Sheila said in a statement to “O Globo” early last year.

Since then, much has changed. Sheila left the group, went on to dedicate herself to other careers, got married, became a mother, broke up and whenever she can remember fondly the times she was a dancer in one of the groups that marked generations in the 90s, being in evidence for 24 years. years old.

Before the fame

Born in the capital of São Paulo and raised on the outskirts, Sheila has already shared with her followers how much dancing and, consequently, her body saved her. Not only for the movements, but also for being on stage and even changing aspects such as shyness.

“The body has always saved me! I was a very introspective, shy child, I remember the hassle of meeting someone new, having to communicate…somehow I always felt a certain level of displacement,” she wrote in 2020.

Sheila Mello talks to Faustão after being elected the new blonde of É o Tchan on “Domingão”, on August 30, 1998 Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

“Except when I was on stage. My feeling is as if my eyes left the direction of my feet and found the horizon! I was very small, but I felt the strength of my goddesses when I was in this sacred place. I made contact with the primitive and human strength. The breath filled my chest. It was an alter ego, a version of Sheilinha Mello!”, he said.

At the end of 2020 in a program of “Altas Horas” (TV Globo), Sheila explained her motivations for participating in the contest that would choose the new dancer of “É o Tchan!” in Faustão in 1998.

“I needed to win a car, I entered the contest focusing on the car. I already worked during the day as a secretary and at night I worked dancing in a nightclub in São Paulo. Sometimes I didn’t sleep, because I had to wait for the bus to go home and then go to work”, he revealed.

“I went in to win the car and look how ‘so much bigger’ this gift was in my life”, completed the dancer.

Sheila Mello when she was participating in the selection of “É o Tchan!” at 19, when the group’s “new blonde” was announced at 20, and currently Image: Reproduction / TV Globo / Instagram @sheilamello

arrival of success

Sheila was 19 years old when she entered the contest and rose to fame without even imagining that she was about to become one of the most famous dancers in the country. At the time, she defeated 3,500 candidates and defeated Daniela Freitas with 62.9% of the voters in the final.

Sheila Mello was elected the new blonde of É o Tchan in “Domingão do Faustão” Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

20 years later, she recalled the moment by sharing a photo with her followers: “In the queue of competitors for the vacancy ‘New blonde Tchan’. Where were my thoughts, at 19 and very close to changing the route of my life ?”, Sheila posted on Instagram.

“Fear, insecurity, I know they had it! But what doesn’t appear in the photo is my family and special people encouraging me at every step! I’m very grateful for that! I’m not just referring to the group, but the courage to face challenges and This photo takes me to the beginning of great things for me!”, he said.

It was on the same social network that she recalled her first magazine cover back in 1999 — she would also pose nude for Playboy and Sexy — and made a point of citing her origins.

“#TBT with the cover of the magazine I love! A year after I joined the group, imagine the emotion of the girl from the outskirts of São Paulo, seeing herself on newsstands looking so beautiful?! I keep these feelings with great affection! I don’t remember them all! involved in this production, but I appreciate it!”, said the dancer.

In 2003, she left the group to pursue other professional projects, which included training in theater and acting in TV and film.

The actress Sheila

Graduated in classical ballet at the La Dance school and in modern dance at the São Paulo Municipal Theater school, the former blonde from Tchan decided to bet on her acting career and, if today there are criticisms from those who want to enter the artistic world just for being famous or having participated in some reality show like “Big Brother Brasil”, Sheila went after training after a first performance.

She enrolled in a theater course at the specialized center “Célia Helena Centro de Artes e Educação”, in São Paulo: “When I did the first play, 2/4 Motel, in 2004, I found my acting very superficial and went to study This was decisive for everything to change. Being at Teatro Escola Célia Helena for three years was very important, not only for me to evolve as an actress”, declared Sheila in an interview with “Cláudia” magazine in 2008.

“Their teaching method takes into account the person in an integrated way and is concerned, for example, with the actor’s insecurity. This met what I wanted: not to be vulnerable”, he explained.

Sheila Mello became an actress and sought training after leaving “É o Tchan!” Image: Playback / Instagram

When she was interviewed, it had been a year and four months since Mello had separated from singer Alexandre Pires and she had stated that she had not dated anyone else, except at that moment when she was “getting to know a person better”.

“I won’t say who he is, but he doesn’t belong to the artistic world”, evaded the blonde, defining herself as a woman who has intense relationships: “I don’t stay, I start dating right away. I’m affectionate, I like to pay attention to Who’s with me”.

At that time, she was already acting in many plays, and would go on to act in television and in film, either as herself or with other characters. In 2010, she was in the feature “Segurança Nacional” alongside Thiago Lacerda and Milton Gonçalves, but the film was not well received by critics and has a rating of 3.5 out of 10 on the specialized site IMDb. The following year she participated in “Ribeirão do Tempo”, on RecordTV.

Relationship with Fernando Scherer, the Xuxa

It was at Record that Sheila met former swimmer Fernando Scherer, known as Xuxa. The two participated in the second edition of “A Fazenda” — in 2017 she was a reporter for the ninth season and also participated in “Dancing Brasil”, they started dating, got married and had a daughter, Brenda, in 2013.

Xuxa (Fernando Scherer) and Sheila Mello with the then young couple’s daughter, Brenda Image: Playback/Instagram

The wedding arrived in August 2018, but the two made it a point to say that the end was smooth: “I have some bad news, but I prefer that they know it from me, than the thing is propagated with untruths. The partnership of a man and wife ended up between Fernando and I. There remains love and respect for us to be the best partners and take care of the most precious asset in our lives, which is Brendinha”, announced Sheila at the time.

“Love has not ended, it has changed, but it remains love. We are sure that we were whole and true when we got married and whole and true when we separated and our love will be eternal. God give us wisdom to continue our journey by educating and teaching the values ​​that We always pass it on to our daughter with a lot of love”, said the former swimmer in the sequence.

Fresh start, reunions and new boyfriend

It was also in 2018 that Sheila decided to leave her acting career – or at least take a break, as she indicates the profession in her Instagram biography followed by 5.8 million accounts -, now to dedicate herself to body therapy.

She graduated in bioenergetic therapy, a body therapy that uses specific physical exercises and breathing to reduce or remove any kind of emotional blockage. “It’s what I want from now on. I’m a graduate, but I still haven’t been able to exercise and I was in this dilemma of continuing my acting career or being a therapist. , said Sheila to the UOL at the time in January 2018.

É o Tchan Group meets at Caldeirão do Huck with Scheila Carvalho, Sheila Mello and Jacaré Image: Playback/Instagram @sheilamello

“People met me in 1998 with Tchan, but dance has always been present in my life, dance chose me, everything was very natural. But I have also worked as a presenter, singer. I spent ten years in the theater touring Brazil, but now the priorities are different”, he pointed out.

About the career in “É o Tchan!”, whenever the group gets together it is a reason for fury and a lot of nostalgia for the fans. In 2016 the group met with members of the first formation at “Caldeirão do Huck” (TV Globo), and Sheila Mello was with Compadre Washington, Beto Jamaica, Scheila Carvalho and Jacaré. Carla Perez was unable to participate because she lived in the United States and her son would have a test at school.

In October of last year, Mello had the chance to take the stage of “É o Tchan!” in a presentation in São Paulo and was very moved: “I don’t even have words to describe all the love I felt […]. This band made us unite in joy, dance and reduce prejudice! I feel very honored to be a grain of sand in your story. I love you, I’m so grateful for the way you hugged me.”

Sheila Mello and her boyfriend João Souza Image: Playback/Instagram

In 2014, she had already teamed up with Scheila Carvalho for the project “As Sheilas Sob as Luzes”, in which they danced to hits like “Melô do Tchan” and “A Dança do Bumbum”, which were re-recorded. The two also traveled alone with their daughters to Disney, in the United States.

Since 2020, she has been dating ex-tennis player João Souza, aka Feijão. They met at a New Year’s Eve party from 2019 to 2020. The two post photos together on social media and the clicks in which Sheila appears half-naked draw attention, as happened this week.

Last year, she made a strong statement and celebrated coming of age after 40: “Today, […] I’m at my best. Dancing has become more sacred than ever, I feel my body, my emotions, my feelings, I look at myself, I want to find my truth,” she added, who was afraid of reaching 40 and being old.

“People said that, society said that. Well, society? Accept that it hurts less! And, ladies, it’s time to surrender to this fantastic experience that we call our life! I’m going for the dance and you?”, he concluded. .