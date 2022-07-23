Bella Campos, Muda de Pantanal, rocks when she appears in a thong bikini

In an orange bikini, Bella Campos, a Muda de Pantanal, is photographed on the beach in Rio de Janeiro between recordings of the soap opera

The actress Bella Campos (24), who plays Muda in the remake of the novel wetland, from Globo, put on a show of beauty while enjoying a walk in the open on the afternoon of this Thursday, 21, in Rio de Janeiro. She was photographed in a matching thong bikini and beach top while enjoying a moment on a beach.

The star was seen renewing her tan while enjoying her time off from the recordings of the 9 o’clock soap opera.

It is worth remembering that, in this Thursday’s chapter, the 21st, the character Muda is going to marry Tiberius (Guto) in an open-air ceremony on José Leôncio’s farm (Marcos Palmeira) in the novel Pantanal.

Bella Campos talks about kisses in a soap opera scene

Recently, Bella Campos told about the technical kiss with the actor Guito for the scenes of the soap opera Pantanal. “It can’t be a real kiss otherwise it’s drooling, then when you repeat the take, there’s drool. Then it has to be something more for the camera, you know? The couple started little by little, she lets him get closer, has a peck, then the kiss. The audience was very happy“, she said of Muda and Tiberius.

Then, she reflected on her character and her first novel. “Like Muda, I’m also arriving in a new, challenging place and enchanting myself with this world. Me with the universe of the set and she with the Pantanal”she told the website Gshow.

