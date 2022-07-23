Beyoncé will have Grace Jones in Renaissance – 07/22/2022 – Illustrated

Announced on June 16, Beyoncé’s new album “Renaissance” remains one of the most talked about topics in the pop market. Now the reason is a video released by the singer on Thursday night (21), which shows the tracks of the LP edition of the new project, where it is possible to read the participation of the Jamaican singer Grace Jones in the track “Move”.

Jones participates in the song alongside rapper Tems, winner of the BET Awards. With release scheduled for July 29, “Renaissance” will also feature rapper Beem, who participates in the track “Energy”.

With the first single, “Break My Soul”, at the fifth position among the most listened to songs in the United States, Beyoncé’s new album breaks the fast of Grace Jones, away from the studios since 2008, when she released her latest album, “Hurricane”. .

On the networks, fans of the two pop divas have been waving at a possible tribute by Beyoncé to the Nigerian artist, using, in “Renaissance”, the same fonts on the cover of Jones’ latest album.