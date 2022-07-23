‘Beyond Illusion’: Isadora slaps Iolanda in the face | come around

When Iolanda is at Davi’s house making lunch, all happy and humming, Isadora will arrive knocking hard on the door. When opening, Yolanda will get slapped in the face! 😱
“What is it?! Are you crazy?”, Yolanda will ask, not understanding anything.
“Crazy with the desire to settle accounts with you. Get ready, this slap is just the first!”, Isadora will reply, with a furious look.
Afterwards, already remade, Iolanda will still face Isadora, kicking the dressmaker out of the house. Dorinha, of course, will counter by saying that the house isn’t even hers and will throw the case with Joaquim in her rival’s face.
“Shut up. The house isn’t even yours, you’re the one who settled here. The slap I gave you was little. I discovered your sordid affair with Joaquim. And it’s no use lying, I saw you two in action.”
Iolanda will defend herself by saying that she loves Rafael (Davi), and Isadora will continue to unleash her wrath on the starlet.
“You’re nothing but a poor thing. Always picking up my crumbs. First Rafael, now Joaquim. I even lost the will to slap you some more”, says Isadora, before leaving with her head held high.
Isadora humiliates Iolanda in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
I didn’t expect this Yolanda… Don’t miss the scene or the next chapters of ‘Beyond Illusion’!
23 Jul
Saturday
Yolanda tells Davi that she won’t leave the house. Tenório introduces Lisiê to Olivia. Joaquim says he won’t break up with Isadora. Lisiê and Olívia discover that Tenório cannot be released and are distressed. Abel breaks into Eugênio’s house looking for Úrsula. Isadora humiliates Yolanda. Constantino and Julinha find clues about the alleged casino partner. Margô and Mariana betray Emília and Enrico to Santa. Joaquim tries to attack Davi, who surprises him with a magic trick. Bento arrives at the village on the day of Lorenzo and Letícia’s wedding.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
Remember another fight between Isadora and Yolanda:
Iolanda provokes Isadora, who reacts
Augusta and Violeta interrupt Isadora and Iolanda’s fight