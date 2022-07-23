‘Beyond Illusion’: Joaquim refuses to separate Isadora | come around

Isadora will throw the case with Iolanda (Duda Brack) in Joaquim’s face, and he, with no way out, will admit it. But still, he’ll have the nerve to blame her.
“It’s your fault, Isadora! I am a man!”, he will defend himself.
Isadora plays an affair with Iolanda in Joaquim’s face in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Afterwards, Joaquim will insist, saying that he loves Isadora, but she will remain unyielding. In the face of this, he will change the speech saying that she will never be able to marry again and that her children will not be legitimate.
“Do you want the annulment? Well, I don’t!”
“If you don’t want the annulment of the marriage, I ask for the divorce”, she will answer.
“You’ll never be able to get married again, don’t you know? And if you have children with another man, they will not be considered legitimate children. Are you sure you’re going to insist on this madness?”
Isadora will then grab her suitcase and leave the house. Joaquim will give a cry of despair.
Isadora confronts Joaquim and leaves the house in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Will he let Isadora be free in peace? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
Yolanda tells Davi that she won’t leave the house. Tenório introduces Lisiê to Olivia. Joaquim says he won’t break up with Isadora. Lisiê and Olívia discover that Tenório cannot be released and are distressed. Abel breaks into Eugênio’s house looking for Úrsula. Isadora humiliates Iolanda. Constantino and Julinha find clues about the alleged casino partner. Margô and Mariana betray Emília and Enrico to Santa. Joaquim tries to attack Davi, who surprises him with a magic trick. Bento arrives at the village on the day of Lorenzo and Letícia’s wedding.
