Biden government fails to succeed in the Bolsonaro government in generating jobs and the US is experiencing crisis even in large companies

The job market in the United States is still healthy. The unemployment rate is just 3.6% and many employers continue to hire workers at a steady pace. But some big companies seem to be getting a little nervous.

There are reports that Apple is slowing the pace of new job additions. Microsoft, Facebook Meta and Google owner Alphabet are implementing hiring freezes.

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs said it will not hire as aggressively in the second half of this year. Rumor has it that Ford will announce job cuts soon. Tesla already did. Victoria’s Secret laid off employees earlier this month, as did Twitter.

Meme stock phenomenon GameStop is also looking to cut employees.

So it’s clear that companies across a wide range of industries are trying to figure out how many workers they need at a time when there are growing concerns about a slowing economy.

Recession fears could heighten after the Federal Reserve raises interest rates again next week in its ongoing struggle to reduce inflation.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon told Poppy Harlow of CNN on Wednesday (20) that the hiring of the company “does not go to zero”. But he did not rule out changes to the investment banking giant’s work plans if economic and market conditions deteriorate.

“I cannot say what the world will be like in six months. If the world seems more difficult, we will adjust accordingly. We always try to be extremely agile in how we think about these things,” Solomon said.

In recent weeks, there has been a steady increase in people who are unemployed. The government reported on Thursday that the number of people who applied for initial unemployment benefits last week reached 251,000.

While that number is still low by historical standards, it is the highest level of weekly jobless claims for the first time in eight months.

Still, some argue there won’t be a massive wave of layoffs. On the one hand, many companies are still citing labor shortages, especially in light of the ‘Big Layoff’ phenomenon.

If the job market continues to hold up, this could minimize the economic consequences of a recession.

“There could be a slowdown or even a shallow and short recession. But we’re not seeing a prolonged downturn that would cause a lot of pain,” said Bruce Van Saun, CEO of regional banking giant Citizens Financial Group (CFG), in an interview with CNN Business after the company reported earnings earlier this week.

Van Saun said that some types of companies may be more likely than others to give up hiring or cut jobs.

He noted that big banks like Goldman Sachs are clearly being hit by “low” trading volume as the stock market has cooled. And he pointed out that many tech companies may need to cut back on hires after years of being in a “grow, grow, grow mode, where you get talent wherever you can.”

Some economists don’t seem too worried yet either.

“The labor market is slowing down, but so far the change is gradual,” Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank, said in a report on Thursday. He noted that the technology, financial services and retail sectors are likely to continue to pull back on hiring. But other parts of the economy remain strong.

“Job vacancies are still extremely high. Some employers have likely started to make slower hiring decisions, but others who are more confident about their business prospects are still eager to fill open positions,” Adams wrote.

