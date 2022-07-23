Big car, superhero watch: what can you buy with R$13 million? – 07/23/2022

Mega-Sena has accumulated and can pay this Saturday (23) the amount of R$ 13 million, already deducted from taxes. The draw takes place at 20:00 GMT.

What can you buy with that money? See below.

luxury sports car

For R$ 4 million, you can take one of the rare units of the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. The luxury super sports car is already running on Brazilian streets, and has 730 hp of power and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.

There are few units that have been made available to the national market, but with R$ 13 million, you can buy one abroad and enjoy the trip. Or two cars—but don’t forget the cost of bringing them into the country!

CSEED Smart TV in accordion format Image: Disclosure

TV that folds like an accordion

It sounds surreal, but it’s one of the things the future holds. CSEED has a television concept that folds like an accordion.

This is a Smart TV model designed to be luxurious and make the environment in which it is installed as if it were a movie theater.

For R$ 1 million, according to the forecast, it is possible to take up to 13 of them if you win the Mega-Sena.

Yacht “Seven Seas”, which belonged to Steven Spilberg Image: Disclosure

Steven Spilberg’s yacht charter

The giant yacht Seven Seas (“Seven Seas”, in free translation), which belonged to filmmaker Steven Spilberg and was recently sold to an American steel billionaire can now be rented.

Have you ever thought about a weekend at sea on a boat with a high-capacity professional cinema, two swimming pools, sauna, gym and even a helipad? The yacht has capacity for up to 12 guests and 28 employees.

The daily rate costs approximately R$ 1 million, already including fuel and crew. If you want to go on an extravaganza, you can spend up to 13 days in this luxury on the water.

Royal Oak Concept Black Panther Flying Tourbillon, luxury watch Image: Publicity/Audemars Piguet

Watch inspired by the movie Black Panther

The result of a partnership between Marvel Comics and luxury brand Audemars Piguet, the Royal Oak Concept Black Panther Flying Tourbillon not only has the big name, but the value as well.

For approximately R$930,000, the watch is crafted in white gold, sapphire crystal, laser carved and hand painted. It takes 30 hours of work and eight people to produce each part. The watch references the comic book and movie character Black Panther.

The idea of ​​the partnership is to produce other watches with themes of other superheroes.

With the R$ 13 million from Mega-Sena, it is possible to buy up to 10 of these.