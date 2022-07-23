Biography of Marília Mendonça recalls revolution in the sertanejo, shows passion for books and reveals a verse written for her mother at age 7 | Campinas and Region

Written by journalist from Campinas (SP) Bruno Ribeiro, the book reveals the singer’s life from the beginning, relives the heyday and the revolution commanded by her within the sertanejo and reveals little explored aspects such as the passion for literature. The love for writing – which is one of the origins of the artist’s talent for composing – was so great that it began in childhood, so much so that the biography reveals a poem written by Marília at age 7 for her mother, Ruth.

“What caught my attention the most is her love for books and literature, and how that influenced her creative process. There’s a chapter just about that. For example, Marília’s favorite author was Bukowski [Charles Bukowski, escritor alemão que morreu em 1994], she had on her shelf a biography of the painter Frida Kahlo. She says she started to read a lot in childhood because she was shy, so she clung to books, and that’s where the poem she wrote when she was seven years old for Dona Ruth, a very beautiful poem,” said the author.

The little verse written by Marília as a girl talks about her relationship with Dona Ruth and says that “not even in infinity” will her love for her mother have “full stop”. In addition to Bukowski, the artist was also very fond of Brazilian and North American literature, and during the pandemic she even recommended books to her followers on social media. Among the works were “The Death of Ivan Ilyich”, by Russian writer Leo Tolstoy, recognized as one of the greatest of his time.

At g1, Ribeiro detailed the entire research and production process of the book “Marília Mendonça, a Rainha da Sofrência – Biografia e Crítica”, which will be released on his Instagram profile (@brsamba) this Friday night. The work, with 15 chapters and 270 pages, also catalogs the 331 compositions recorded by the singer and presents the author’s comments for part of them.

Bruno Ribeiro is a samba lyricist, music critic and has worked for the press in Campinas in the area of ​​culture for ten years. Despite never having been so connected to the sertanejo, the journalist has always been a fan of Brazilian romantic music – an influence from his mother – and was enchanted by Marília’s authenticity and by how much she managed to synthesize all the feelings of the Brazilian people in her compositions and form. to sing.

“When she died, I was very shaken and wondered why I was so shaken by the loss of someone who wasn’t part of my music bubble. And I concluded that she was one of us. She was essentially popular and epitomizes all that. that we are”, said Ribeiro, who met the composer in 2016 during an interview for the release of her first album.

After the artist’s death, he decided to write a text about her, which until then was intended to be just a biographical profile. However, the material collected in the research proved to be so rich that he realized that it could be turned into a book. From there, it was a dive into the written press, internet, TV shows, radio and Marília’s social networks to compose the biography. The author also did some interviews with fans and people who knew the singer.

“I researched hundreds of reports and articles in vehicles all over Brazil. I mined a lot, there was a lot of material collected. I compared everything to see if there were no contradictions and I grouped it together to build the plot. I also used some interviews she gave, including excerpts from the interview that I did it with her, to compose the book”, he explained.

The Marília Mendonça revolution

Marília Mendonça is recognized within country music for having led one of the most important revolutions in the history of the segment by singing love and relationships from a female point of view in a way that had not happened before. With that, she made the genre gain other horizons and paved the way for more women to become protagonists within the segment, which generated the movement known as “feminejo”.

The role of Marília in the sertanejo is addressed in the biography, as well as the phenomenon of repercussion that was her first album, “Marília Mendonça – Ao vivo”, in 2016, after she had built a career already consolidated as a composer. The singer’s work even gained a new chapter on Thursday night (20), with the release of a posthumous EP of four songs extracted from a live held in April 2021.

“She had a great sensitivity to compose and to choose songs talking about self-love, empowerment, and everything in a very spontaneous way. She never said she was connected to any current of the feminist movement. She had a libertarian stance in the sense of being a very natural free woman and at the same time very romantic, which made her a character even contradictory at times”, pointed out the author.

The book begins on November 5, 2021, the date of the plane crash that took the lives of Marília and four other people, and then returns to Cristianópolis (GO), where the singer was born, to tell her whole story.

The work focuses on the artist’s relationships with her family, from her parents’ fights in childhood that made her lock herself in her room with her ears covered and humming so as not to hear the screams, to the complicity with her mother, the strength of her friendship with Maiara. and Maraisa and Henrique and Juliano, and working with Juliano Tchula, his greatest songwriting partner.

“I also rescue the entire process of building country music, from the viola fashion back in the 1910s, to explain how a Marília Mendonça emerges. I defend this thesis in the book and I go further, I see Marília as a bolero singer, even though these boleros were dressed in a pop outfit, which fit under the countryman’s umbrella”, he added.

