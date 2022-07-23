Blood test detects Alzheimer’s 17 years before symptoms

A new test, which uses an immuno-infrared sensor developed by a research team, is able to identify signs of Alzheimer’s disease in the blood up to 17 years before the first clinical symptoms appear.

This is possible because the disease has a symptom-free period of 15 to 20 years.

Credit: Marcus Chung/istockBlood test can detect Alzheimer’s 17 years before symptoms

The sensor detects misfolding of the beta-amyloid protein biomarker. As the disease progresses, this incorrect folding causes characteristic deposits in the brain, called plaques.

“Our aim is to determine the risk of developing Alzheimer’s dementia at a later stage with a simple blood test, even before toxic plaques can form in the brain, to ensure that therapy can be started in time,” says the report. Professor Klaus Gerwert, founding director of the Center for Protein Diagnostics (PRODI) at Ruhr-Universität Bochum, Germany.

His team collaborated on the study with a group from the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg (DKFZ).

Although there is still no cure for Alzheimer’s, early diagnosis favors treatment to delay neurodegeneration.

The disease is usually confirmed by doctors through clinical evaluation only after the appearance of signs.

Therefore, the study authors believe that the discovery could be important for the detection of dementia and for the development of more effective treatments for the disease.

How was the search done?

The study used data from a previous survey, in which blood samples were taken from people ages 50 to 75 who were not diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, in the early 2000s.

The scientists also recalled 68 of those participants who developed Alzheimer’s over the next 17 years, and compared them to 240 people without the disease.

The objective was to identify the biomarkers of the condition in the blood of patients and then analyze whether they could already be detected in the initial samples, collected almost two decades ago.

Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disorder that is manifested by cognitive and memory deterioration, compromising thinking skills and the ability to perform simple everyday tasks.

The first and most characteristic symptom of Alzheimer’s is short-term memory loss. With the progression of the disease, more serious symptoms appear, such as the loss of remote memory (that is, of the oldest facts), as well as irritability, language failures, impairment in the ability to orient oneself in space and time.

Although there is no cure, the patient needs to be followed up. In Brazil, reference centers of the Unified Health System (SUS) offer comprehensive and free multidisciplinary treatment for Alzheimer’s patients, in addition to medications that help delay the progression of symptoms.