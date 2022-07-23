blow! Message that promises PIX of R$ 2,500 from Auxílio Brasil is fake

Yadunandan Singh

Beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil should pay extra attention from now on, especially with the message that promises to withdraw BRL 2,500 through PIX. According to the position of the Ministry of Citizenship, the promise is just another scam with an attempt to steal money from victims.

According to the Ministry, there is no benefit that is paid in this way by the Federal Government. Furthermore, the citizen must suspect whenever you receive a link through any communication channel, e-mail or WhatsApp, as none of these practices are common to the Ministry of Citizenship team.

Auxílio Brasil PIX scam

The orientation is for individuals not to click on any content sent by anyone, as the intention with the fake Auxílio Brasil PIX is steal victims’ data to access the benefit money.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the false message says that it is possible to check whether or not the person is entitled to the Auxílio Brasil benefit, which will be R$ 2,500. “Make your withdrawal via PIX immediately”, says the criminals at the end of the text.

They also send a link to to confuse victims, as if it were a means to carry out a step-by-step consultation of the service in question, but none of this is true.

The only means of payment for Auxílio Brasil – permitted by the Central Bank – are through the Digital Social Savings account, current demand deposit account, special demand deposit account and special account.

That is, there is no payment of this or any other benefit through PIX. Therefore, beneficiaries who receive such contact should refuse any offer with the message and be suspicious of the scam.

Criminals are now even more interested in the money paid through this aid, as the value of Auxílio Brasil is expected to rise from R$400 to R$600 per month soon.

