Bolsonarist terrorists lost their usefulness, were abandoned by their boss and will be arrested, says João Cezar de Castro Rocha

Professor commented on the arrest of “Ivan Papo Reto”, who threatened leftist politicians and was arrested by Alexandre de Moraes

247 – The arrest of Bolsonarista terrorist “Ivan Papo Reto”, who recorded videos threatening former president Lula, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) and ministers of the Federal Supreme Court demonstrates that the criminals instrumentalized by bolsonarismo are losing their usefulness, are being abandoned by the boss and will end up behind bars. This is the opinion of professor João Cezar de Castro Rocha, from UERJ. Check out:

In silence? Fate of Bolsonaristas? Ether guerrillas cry when imprisoned; in that instant, they discover that they are alone. All used in the authoritarian project of bolsonaro. Like the terrorist from Foz do Iguaçu. They will be trapped. No longer useful.https://t.co/UNF1S8lTng CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — João Cezar de Castro Rocha (@joaocezar1965) July 23, 2022

