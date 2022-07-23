Bolsonarist terrorists lost their usefulness, were abandoned by their boss and will be arrested, says João Cezar de Castro Rocha

Professor commented on the arrest of “Ivan Papo Reto”, who threatened leftist politicians and was arrested by Alexandre de Moraes
247 – The arrest of Bolsonarista terrorist “Ivan Papo Reto”, who recorded videos threatening former president Lula, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) and ministers of the Federal Supreme Court demonstrates that the criminals instrumentalized by bolsonarismo are losing their usefulness, are being abandoned by the boss and will end up behind bars. This is the opinion of professor João Cezar de Castro Rocha, from UERJ. Check out:
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. Know more. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247