Bolsonarist terrorists lost their usefulness, were abandoned by their boss and will be arrested, says João Cezar de Castro Rocha

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on Bolsonarist terrorists lost their usefulness, were abandoned by their boss and will be arrested, says João Cezar de Castro Rocha 3 Views

Professor commented on the arrest of “Ivan Papo Reto”, who threatened leftist politicians and was arrested by Alexandre de Moraes




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency | Health

Share on WhatsApp Share on Telegram More than 16,000 cases have been reported in 75 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved