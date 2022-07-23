Bolsonaro gets angry with reporter: ‘Your interview quota is over’

In yet another press attack, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) got angry with a reporter this Friday (22/7). He was asked about his criticism of the electoral system and interrupted several times without answering the question. She was not intimidated and insisted on the matter when he countered with attacks.

With a cell phone in her hand, recording the interview with the Chief Executive, the journalist asks: “The system as it is, you say it is not transparent, will you hand over the presidential sash if you lose the election?”.

“You’re crazy for me to say no, aren’t you? t crazy. Headline!”, mocked the president. She insisted: “You have said several times that the system is not transparent, that it does not trust and will only hand over to a clean system”.

But he still didn’t respond. “You didn’t read the survey either, did you? Shame on you!” he said. Bolsonaro refers to an inquiry by the Federal Police (PF), which he leaked in 2021, where he points out an alleged fraud in the 2018 elections. The case was denied by the PF and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

He then insists that it is a “shame” that she didn’t know about this inquiry, but the reporter also repeats several times that her question was not about that. Until the president replies: “Your interview quota is over”.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at a press conference this Friday (22/7) (photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

Bolsonaro and the attacks on electronic voting machines

The most recent, for example, was a meeting with 40 ambassadors from other countries. In the statement, Bolsonaro again cited the investigation opened by the Federal Police at the time, which found a cyber invasion of the TSE systems.

Bolsonaro reported that, according to the TSE, the hackers stayed inside the computers for eight months. “The attacker had access to the entire TSE documentation, the entire database for 8 months. something that, with all due respect, I am the president of Brazil and I am ashamed to say this about”.

In another allegation without evidence, he said that dozens of videos from the 2018 elections show that the voter “was going to vote for 17 of Bolsonaro and could not vote. He was going to press 7 he couldn’t. 13 appeared”, he amended in reference to Lula’s 13.