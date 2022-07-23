Bolsonaro negotiates purchase of fuel from other countries | Economy

Disclosure Bolsonaro

With the election approaching and in the face of high fuel prices, President Jair Bolsonaro and the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, announced negotiations with other countries to import cheaper fuel. The information is from the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo.

On a visit to a gas station in Brasília, he spoke about the topic. “We are with several other countries contacted for us to buy cheaper diesel. It is the new policy that we are implementing, it is not easy to move a lobby as powerful as the fuel one”, revealed Bolsonaro, without specifying which countries would be negotiating.

Also on the occasion, the Minister of Mines and Energy stated that contacts had already been made with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to find out which countries have international restrictions and sanctions. “All those who don’t have sanctions, Brazil is getting in touch and checking the possibility of exporting,” he explained.

Recently, Bolsonaro claimed to have negotiations with Russia for the import of diesel oil. “My relationship with the Russian government is not good, it is exceptional. Our contact with (Vladimir) Putin is 10, excellent. Soon, we will have the cheapest fuel in the world, excluding producing countries and with refineries”, he guaranteed.