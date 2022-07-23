Bolsonaro says Brazil will not adhere to economic sanctions against Russia

After receiving an appeal from Ukrainian leader Volodmyr Zelensky, President Jair Bolsonaro again stated, this Friday (22), that Brazil will not adhere to the economic sanctions imposed on Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine.

During a visit to a gas station in Brasília, Bolsonaro commented on the phone call he had with the Ukrainian last Monday (18). “He vented a lot, didn’t he? I didn’t reply, I kept the position of statesman,” he said.





“We will not adhere to economic sanctions. [com a posição de] balance. If I didn’t have this balanced position, do you think we would have fertilizers in the country?”, he asked.

Subsequently, the president defended the end of the war, which began on February 24 of this year, days after Bolsonaro’s visit to Moscow. “We have to try to end a war, not raise the temperature. The contact with Putin is 10, excellent. The United States has returned to almost normality. Brazil is sought after by the whole world.”



















Phone call













Zelensky said on Monday he had spoken with Bolsonaro by phone about Ukrainian grain exports, aimed at averting a global food crisis, and sanctions against Russia.

“I had a conversation with the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. I informed him about the situation at the front [da guerra]. We discussed the importance of resuming Ukrainian grain exports to avoid a Russian-caused global food crisis. I appeal to all partners to join the sanctions against the aggressor,” Zelenski said on social media.

Bolsonaro’s phone call to Zelenski was the first dialogue between the leaders since the beginning of the conflict, which began on February 24. To date, the Brazilian Chief Executive has not condemned the Russian invasion and maintains commercial ties with the Russians.

In recent weeks, he has even announced that an agreement with Russia for the purchase of diesel is “almost certain”.