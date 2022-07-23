Bolsonaro wants to express concern about women at mega-event to launch his reelection candidacy

BRASILIA – The convention of the PL that makes official this Sunday, 24, President Jair Bolsonaro as a candidate for reelection, will highlight the campaign’s concern with the female electorate. One of the focuses of the mega-event, the biggest among the 2022 presidential candidates, will be to quell resistance to Bolsonaro among women, with emphasis on their presence on stage. The president intends to expose this concern and attention to the poorest in front of 10,000 supporters at the Maracanãzinho gym, in Rio, the political birthplace of Bolsonarism.

If everything goes as planned, Bolsonaro will take the stage at 11:22 am to speak. The idea of ​​the campaign is that it follows a planned script with a social bias. In practice, Bolsonaro will be acclaimed PL candidate for president of the Republic, with General Braga Netto, former Minister of Defense and Civil House, as a candidate for vice president. Having trouble engaging the First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro in the campaign, the president intends to take her to the center of the platform for a historic inflection in his speeches. Until now, Michelle had refused to record appearances in PL advertisements. Despite pleas from her husband and campaign leaders, she remained silent.

In launching his candidacy for reelection, President Jair Bolsonaro wants to expose an image of concern for women and relies on the image of the first lady, Michelle. Photograph: AP

The campaign committee’s script calls for Michelle to speak at the convention, just as she did by surprise at Bolsonaro’s inauguration on January 1, 2019. In the marketers’ understanding, she softens the president’s image. The authorities and main allied candidates were encouraged by the campaign leadership to take their respective companions to the podium. next to the wives at the center of the national convention. Campaign marketing is betting that this idea will help capture images for Bolsonaro’s advertisements, as is often the case at conventions that turn into mega-events.

The party did not disclose how much it invested in the convention. At the end of last year, Bolsonaro’s act of affiliation to the PL, a smaller ceremony, cost R$370,000, paid mostly with funds from the Party Fund.

President Jair Bolsonaro wants to highlight traditional family values ​​in his campaign, as he did in a ceremony at Planalto in June this year. Photograph: Wilton Junior / Estadão

Several researches were carried out in archives from the four years of government, but publicists working to re-elect Bolsonaro generally found a very masculine environment around the president, such as motorcycle riders and military graduations, in addition to government activities, marked by having few women. in the first tier. For marketers, the president needs to show emotion and empathy with women.

Surveys from different institutes show that Bolsonaro has more rejection among them and less intention to vote, especially among the poorest. They are 53% of the national electorate. Throughout July, he met with evangelical women in Maranhão and acknowledged that he had to “give in” and get closer to them. “They are our anchor,” he said.

The president’s image is associated with public episodes of harsh discussions and exchanges of insults with women, such as parliamentarians, celebrities and journalists, and even said in March that they are “practically integrated into society”. He has already been ordered to pay damages in court on more than one occasion.

The concern also extended to the elaboration of the government plan. One of the collaborators is Daniella Marques, current president of Caixa. The Brasil Para Elas entrepreneurship program, created four months ago by Marques, will be one of the showcases. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), son of the most influential president in coordinating the campaign, has highlighted initiatives such as land titling in the name of women and double payment of Auxílio Brasil for single mothers in recent interviews.

By marketing guidance, Bolsonaro should make a speech with nods beyond root Bolsonarism, with an eye on the vote of undecided and regretful people in 2018, who would not vote for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Two central concepts are “freedom” and “faith”, which the president must not abandon. The jingle, in the sertanejo style, also recalls the gospel, and presents the president as “captain of the people”, a reference to his military origins and simplicity.

To go beyond Bolsonarism, the president intends to reinforce the social discourse, with the reinforced payment of Auxílio Brasil and benefits to truck drivers and taxi drivers, gas vouchers, and free public transport for the elderly. He wants to capitalize on the recent reduction in fuel prices, with a drop in ICMS due to pressure from the Planalto and a drop in value worldwide, in addition to linking higher prices throughout the government to the oil scandal.

The campaign wants to expose the consequences of corruption cases. The governmentists will try to play the thesis that the deviations in the state-owned company, in previous governments, prevented investments in refining in the country, which would reduce dependence on imports and the impact of high prices. Inflation will also be linked to external circumstances.

A declared objective of his committee is to win back voters who are disillusioned with the direction of the government and with the weakening of the anti-corruption agenda, so they will once again associate Lula with the corruption discovered by Operation Car Wash, which arrested and sentenced him, although he was released. with the cancellation of proceedings.

The campaign scours data from global social indicators for mathematical engineering: sustaining the reasoning according to which, between 2003 and 2015, the PT lifted fewer people out of poverty than the world average, while Bolsonaro faced a more adverse scenario, with the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, and, according to them, kept the country below this average.

“He prevented many millions of Brazilians from going into poverty and in the scenario of a second term without corruption, without covid, and with the banners of wiping down the public machine, of putting public money in the right place, I am convinced that many more people they will leave the poverty line and, as is already happening now, many people will even stop needing the government and will be able to walk on their own two feet. Because they will have the opportunity to work and increase their family income much more than with Auxílio Brasil, for example, and other government social programs,” says Flávio Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro was instructed to cite only guidelines and ideas in the speech and in the government program being prepared, instead of goals and numbers so that he is not charged in the future. With the help of ministers and former ministers, he will mention government achievements, such as the transposition of the São Francisco River, considered a positive agenda. Two weeks ago, the campaign team went to Maracanãzinho to test set up a stage, position cameras and review the security scheme, which involves the military from the Institutional Security Office and the police forces of the government of Rio.

The campaign wants to promote an act of great proportions. The plan foresees 10 thousand militants in the stands at Maracanãzinho, and around 500 accredited media professionals, both nationally and internationally, in addition to candidates with access to VIP areas. The party suggested the use of green and yellow colors and declined to charge prior online registration for admission to the gym. It was a way of bypassing virtual campaigns by anti-bolsonaristas who signed up only to sell out tickets and empty the convention.

For the convention, the PL will also inaugurate the campaign’s profiles on social networks, such as Twitter and Instagram. They use the name “For the Good of Brazil”, the same slogan as the campaign. The campaign installed a stage for militants to sing in a “Captain’s Karaoke” and a studio to record Tik Tok dances.