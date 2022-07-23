Botafogo reinforcement, Luis Henrique explains no to Flamengo: “Heart has spoken” | botafogo

Presented by Botafogo this Friday, striker Luis Henrique detailed the club’s fight with Flamengo to count on his services. The player explained that he listened to the rival, who arrived first in the contacts, but gave voice to his heart to return to General Severiano.

– Since Olympique said they wanted to loan me, several teams came. First, from Europe. It was almost all right there. That’s when Flamengo came first. Later, my father said that Botafogo arrived. The heart spoke, I had to think. I’m a professional, I have to listen to everyone. My biggest wish was to come to Botafogo. I had confidence in John, in Mazzuco. The club really wanted to have me back,” he explained.

The presentation took place at the Nilton Santos stadium, with the presence of shareholder John Textor. The American appeared with the striker on the stadium lawn and showed the jersey number 99 that the boy will wear on his way home. Before the questions for the new face, the businessman played with the dispute in the market.

– You can tell your father I’m going to stop texting all the time. We do whatever it takes to get what we want. We thank your family too – he said to Luis Henrique.

Coming on vacation with the end of the last European season, the striker assured that he is ready to take the field at least for a few minutes. The boy left his presence in the hands of the coach, Luís Castro, and has been training with the group for a few days, since he returned to Rio de Janeiro.

The player was registered this Friday and, legally, is released for re-debut. Botafogo receives Athletico-PR at 21:00 (Brasília time) next Saturday, at Nilton Santos, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão.

– I want play. I’m not 100%, but you can get into the end, feel what Botafogo’s fans are like. I’m very happy, coming home – he said.

About the two years of experience in French football, the reinforcement complained about the little playing time and listed qualities he brings back to Brazil.

– I grew a lot in the marking, in the tactical part too. But I can’t put aside my personality, my one against one. I won’t let this die. I left young and spent two years abroad, so I come back with more experience. I want to show it on the field.

More answers from Luis Henrique

There was a proposal in France, Italy. It was my choice to return to Brazil. I’m still young, I want to show my football. Even more so at the club I like, which has always welcomed me.

I prefer to play on the left, but I can play on the right without any problems. It will depend on the teacher’s preference.

When I came to see the game I went down to the locker room. Kanu already said he would ask the guys to see my signing. It was really nice to see everyone again. It was good to see Carli, Gatito, to see that the base had an opportunity. Need to review the crowd on the field.

