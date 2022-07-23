Botafogo x Athletico-PR: where to watch, embezzlement and probable lineups of the game for the Brasileirão

This Saturday, the Botafogo welcomes Athletico-PR at Nilton Santos Stadium, at 9 pm, in a game valid for the 19th round of the Brazilian. Both teams are missing for the duel, but Alvinegro counts on the arrival of Luis Henrique, new reinforcement of the club. The match will be broadcast by Premiere, SporTV and Tempo Real do THROW!

In addition to Cuesta, Victor Sá and Diego Gonçalves, coach Luís Castro will not be able to count on Gustavo Sauer. The striker had an infectious condition in his left ankle. On the other hand, Luís Henrique, presented on Friday, was listed.

See the rankings of Serie A of the Brasileirão

Due to the duel against Flamengo, for the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil, Athletico-PR should enter the field with a mixed team. Pablo, who had been experiencing pain in his thigh, was spared and did not travel with the squad. Cuello and Vitor Roque received the third yellow card and will be suspended this round. However, Felipão will have the return of Vitinho, who has recovered from a thigh injury.

DATASHEET

Botafogo vs Athletico PR

Date/Time: 07/23/2022, at 21:00

Place: Nilton Santos Stadium (RJ)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA-RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA-RS) and Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel (RS)

Video referee: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Where to watch: SporTV, Premiere and Real Tempo do THROW!

BOTAFOGO (Coach: Luís Castro)

Douglas Borges, Saravia, Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and Marçal; Oyama, Tchê Tchê, Barreto and Lucas Fernandes; Vinícius Lopes and Matheus Nascimento.

Suspended: –

hanging: Del PiageLucas FernandesHugoLuis Castro [técnico]Erison and Philipe Sampaio.

Embezzlement: Breno, Del Piage, Kayque, Diego Gonçalves, Cuesta, Carlinhos, Rafael, Victor Sá (injured) and Gustavo Sauer (left ankle infection).

ATHLETICO-PR (Coach: Felipão)

Benedict; Orejuela, Thiago Heleno, Matheus Felipe (Nico Hernández) and Abner; Hugo Moura, Fernandinho and David Terans (Vitor Bueno); Canobbio (Léo Cittadini), Pedrinho and Rômulo.

Suspended: Cuello and Vitor Roque (3rd yellow)

hanging: David Terans, Matheus Felipe, Pedro Henrique, Vitor Bueno, Matheus Fernandes, Pablo Siles, Nicolás Hernández, Felipão [técnico] and Benedict.

Embezzlement: Pablo (thigh pain)