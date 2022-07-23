Botafogo x Athletico-PR: where to watch, lineup, embezzlement and arbitration

The last round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship is the chance for Botafogo to recover, after four consecutive defeats. In technical evolution in recent games, the team is looking to transform the improvement into a result against the Atletico-PRat 9 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

While the Botafogo can count on the reinforcements Marçal, Eduardo and Luis Henrique, Athletico should spare players to face Flamengo, fourth, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

embezzlement of Botafogo

Joel Carli, Victor Cuesta and Del Piage, injured, are yet to return to the team. Gustavo Sauer, with an infectious condition in his ankle, is out. They are added as absences to Rafael, Carlinhos, Breno, Kayque, Victor Sá and Diego Gonçalves. In addition, Adryelson, newly signed, is yet to debut.

hanging from Botafogo

Erison, Hugo, Lucas Fernandes and Philipe Sampaio have two accumulated yellow cards and are at risk of not facing Corinthians, next Saturday, at Neo Química Arena. Coach Luís Castro and assistant Vitor Severino are others hanging. Del Piage is also on the list, but not related to the game.

The opponent – Atletico-PR

With a great season, alive in three competitions, the team led by Felipão must use an alternative lineup against Botafogo. He is missing strikers Vitor Roque and Cuello suspended, while he will spare Pedro Henrique and Pablo. But he should have Thiago Heleno and Fernandinho as his starters.

The biggest focus, for now, is on Wednesday’s duel with Flamengo for the Copa do Brasil.

tickets

Tickets are on sale online and at physical points (check the list here). The values ​​for the Botafogo vary between R$20 and R$80, except tribunes and boxes. Shirt 7 members have a discount and benefits.

Where to watch Botafogo x Atletico-PR

The match will feature SporTV and Premiere, on pay-per-view, for all of Brazil. Narration by Natália Lara, with comments by Grafite and Lédio Carmona, and PC Oliveira at Central do Apito.

Arbitration

Anderson Daronco (Fifa-RS) will be the referee of Botafogo x Atletico-PR, with Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa-RS) and Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel (RS) as assistants. Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro (RN) commands VAR.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO x ATHLETICO-PR

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 07/23/2022 – 21h

Referee: Anderson Daronco (Fifa-RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa-RS) and Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel (RS)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Tickets: www.voucherseguro.com

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and Marçal; Luís Oyama (Patrick de Paula), Tchê Tchê and Lucas Fernandes; Jeffinho, Vinícius Lopes and Erison (Matheus Nascimento) – Coach: Luís Castro.

Atletico-PR: Benedict; Orejuela, Thiago Heleno, Matheus Felipe (Nico Hernández) and Abner; Hugo Moura, Fernandinho and David Terans (Vitor Bueno); Canobbio (Léo Cittadini), Pedrinho and Rômulo – Coach: Felipão.