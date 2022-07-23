Boyfriend helps Anitta walk in the hospital and she melts: ‘Santinho’ – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Anitta walks with the help of her boyfriend in the hospital (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

anita is recovering from surgery to treat endometriosis and has been missing from social media. But she made a point of recording some videos to update fans on her health status and said that she is already feeling results from the procedure.

“I really didn’t have the strength, this post is very exhausting and very difficult. I’m still very swollen from the operation”, said the singer, who revealed that she had suffered from the disease for 11 years. “I already feel the pain improvement, from everything. As much as the post is complicated, I already feel the pain go away, it’s miraculous. I’m super happy already”, she said.

Anitta also took the opportunity to thank her boyfriend, Murda Beatz, who is with her in the hospital. “Thank this little saint. Every day he goes and asks the doctor what I have, how he can help and that makes a lot of difference for women, having an apprentice who understands us”, she said. “I’ve had a partner who in those moments instead of staying by my side said ‘what a joke’, ‘what a bonbira’. It just makes us think that it’s our fault, as they always try to do”, she lamented.

Anitta melts for her boyfriend in the hospital (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

“It is very important for us to have a partner who understands that these pains are real, people from our work, boss… who understand that this is a real disease, we need support”, defended Anitta.

In addition to Murda, Anitta has contact with GKay’s company at the hospital, who ‘relays on duty’ with the singer’s mother and aunt. Photographer André Nicolau also went to the hospital to accompany his friend and recorded a walk around the room, led by Murda.

“Murda doing the function right hahahaha. The patient needs to walk”, he wrote. “They said that the more I walk the faster I get better. He’s here pushing me to walk”, says Anitta laughing in the video (see below).

Surgery

Anitta was admitted to the hospital on Monday (18) and underwent surgery on Wednesday (20). In a medical report issued on Friday, the hospital reported that the singer “presents a favorable evolution of her clinical condition”.

“The Vila Nova Star Hospital, from Rede D’or, informs that the artist Anitta remains hospitalized in the unit, in the south zone of the capital of São Paulo, and presents a favorable evolution of her clinical condition. The patient was submitted last Wednesday (20 /7) to a minimally invasive procedure for the treatment of endometriosis (an inflammatory condition caused by the abnormal growth of endometrial cells outside the uterus). says note.

Anitta revealed on July 8 that she has been living with pain for 11 years, but only now discovered the diagnosis. She made an alert for women to seek information about endometriosis.