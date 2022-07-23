Bragantino player is arrested by the police after a motorcyclist’s death accident in Bragança Paulista | Paraiba Valley and Region

Defender Renan Silva, from Bragantino, involved in an accident that ended with a fatal victim in Bragança Paulista, was arrested this Friday (22). According to the Civil Police, he was indicted for manslaughter, when there is no intention to kill, with two qualifiers for not having a license and for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The player was following the Alkindar Monteiro Junqueira highway early in the morning when he was involved in an accident with a motorcycle. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, could not resist and died.

After the accident, the State Highway Police (PRE) was at the scene and found in attendance that the player had an odor of alcohol and found a bottle of drink near the car. The agents asked him to take a breathalyzer test, but Renan refused and was taken to the police station.

Video shows moments after accident with death involving Bragantino player

According to the Civil Police, he told the police that before the accident he had spent the night at a party in Campinas, he confessed to having drunk at the scene, but said that the accident happened because he would have slept at the wheel.

Also, Renan didn’t have a license. According to the PRE, he had a driving permit, which is done before the official document. However, in the period in which you have the permission, it is not allowed to commit infractions, under penalty of loss, what happened to the player.

2 of 3 Player’s car had its front destroyed in an accident — Photo: Lucas Rangel/TV Vanguarda A player’s car had its front destroyed in an accident – ​​Photo: Lucas Rangel/TV Vanguarda

The defender was referred to the Legal Medical Institute (IML), but the tests did not show that he was drunk. Despite this, the case thawed decided for the arrest for the influence of alcohol, based on the testimony of the police. Renan remained silent in his statement to the police.

He was arrested in the act and will be sent to the Piracaia jail and will undergo a custody hearing on Saturday (23). To g1the player’s defense informed that it will only manifest itself in court.

3 of 3 Victim was on a motorcycle — Photo: Lucas Rangel/TV Vanguarda Victim was on a motorcycle — Photo: Lucas Rangel/TV Vanguarda

Player was loaned by Palmeiras

Renan is from Palmeiras and was loaned to Bragantino in April this year. Since then, he has been occupying the position of defender. He arrived on the team to take the place of Fabrício Bruno, who went to Flamengo. The player has been at Palmeiras since the under-13 and went up to professional in 2020. The contract with the team is valid until 2025.

In a statement, Palmeiras informed that it is in contact with Red Bull Bragantino in order to follow the case closely and provide all necessary assistance to the victim’s family.