Bragantino will terminate Renan, arrested after killing motorcyclist in an accident | Bragantino

Arrested after killing a motorcyclist in an accident, in the early hours of this Friday, defender Renan no longer plays with the Red Bull Bragantino shirt. The club does not officially confirm, but the decision to terminate the loan contract has already been taken. The player belongs to Palmeiras, with whom he has a bond until 2025.

The loan was valid until the end of the season and there was no fixed amount to buy the rights.

The player arrived at Massa Bruta in April and played eight times with Bragantino’s shirt. He was hired to fill the vacancy left by Fabrício Bruno after leaving for Flamengo. On some occasions, he had chances in the starting lineup because of the absences of Léo Ortiz and Natan, but he was unable to establish himself.

Renan has always been seen as one of the best bets for Palmeiras’ youth teams. Created from the base of Palmeiras, he was at Alviverde since the under-13 and rose to professional in 2020 due to the ability to play both as a defender and left-back.

The 2021 season was Renan’s main season for Palmeiras, when he played 41 games, 37 of which as a starter.

The beginning of 2022 marks a message from coach Abel Ferreira to the boys coming from the base. After the tie with São Bernardo, for Paulistão, in which Renan was a starter, the coach demanded that the youngsters play less.

Renan even traveled with the group to compete in the Club World Cup, but was not registered for the competition. At the time, Abel said he saw the other defenders in the squad ahead in the dispute for spots on the team. Shortly after, he was loaned to Bragantino

Bragantino and Palmeiras, with whom Renan has a link until 2025, informed that they follow the case and made themselves available to provide the necessary assistance to the victim’s family, with whom they sympathized with the fatality.

The player’s press office did not answer the report’s calls.

Renan was arrested by the Civil Police after being involved in a fatal traffic accident on the morning of this Friday, 22, in Bragança Paulista. The athlete was taken to the Piracaia jail and will undergo a custody hearing on Saturday, 23.

The State Highway Police reported that the defender did not have a definitive driver’s license and that his driving license was suspended.

According to reporter Lucas Rangel, from TV Vanguarda, the player will be booked in flagrante delicto for manslaughter, with the aggravating factor of having ingested alcohol and not being allowed to drive, which makes the crime without bail.

Police officers who attended the incident said the defender showed signs of intoxication and ethyl odor, but refused to take a breathalyzer test. At the police station, the player also refused to undergo the blood test and remained silent. Therefore, drunkenness behind the wheel was not proven, only the ingestion of alcoholic beverage.

A bottle of liquor was found next to the player’s car and underwent forensic examination to check for the athlete’s fingerprints.

The accident involving Renan’s car and a motorcyclist happened around 6:40 am at Km 47 of the Alkindar Monteiro Junqueira Highway.

Preliminary information indicates that the vehicle driven by the player would have invaded the opposite lane and hit a motorcycle head-on. The 38-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene. He leaves a wife and two daughters.

