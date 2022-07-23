Brazil records 275 new deaths from Covid; moving average of cases drops below 50 thousand | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (22) 275 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 676,826 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 240 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was 0% indicating stability trend .

The moving average of known cases came back to stay below the 50k mark after almost a month (see details further below).

The states of Acre, Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul, Roraima and Tocantins did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.

In total, the country registered 48,191 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 33,554,473 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 44,304variation of -22% compared to two weeks ago. With the fall, this average returned to below the 50 thousand mark after 28 consecutive days abovealmost a month.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (12 states): TO, RR, BA, AM, RN, SE, PA, AL, RJ, PB, RO, MA

TO, RR, BA, AM, RN, SE, PA, AL, RJ, PB, RO, MA In stability (7 states): PE, PI, MG, SP, MT, MS, PR

PE, PI, MG, SP, MT, MS, PR Falling (7 states and the DF): ES, SC, GO, RS, AC, CE, DF, AP

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).